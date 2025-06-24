Auburn Freeze Under Fire After Excessive Golf Sessions During Recruiting
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is getting flak for spending too much time on the back nine as of late.
Look, I get it – I love golf as much as the next guy, but there’s always been a time and place for it. Hugh Freeze has apparently yet to learn this lesson, as reports indicate that he’s played 10 rounds of golf in the first 20 days of June.
This wouldn’t be an issue – why not let the man hit the links occasionally, right? – if Freeze’s job wasn’t to be recruiting players for his football team during that time.
In the time since Coach decided to practice for his tour card, he’s lost three four-star recruits, leaving him with just one recruit over three stars: Hezekiah Harris.
Simply put, this isn’t a good look for Freeze. The man who once held recruiting in the palm of his hand is now out trying to fix his slice instead of, well, recruiting? It just doesn’t make sense.
Perhaps Freeze was simply trying to take the edge off a tough recruiting month, but fans seem concerned about the Tigers’ future in his hands.
“Freeze is so unserious,” a user said on X.
Another user, this time on Auburn Live, made the voice of the Auburn faithful heard.
“Not blaming our struggles on this, but goodness, when you’re under .500 here and ranked 47th in recruiting, I have concerns.”
There’s just one issue with that quote– it’s completely inaccurate. Auburn stands at 87th in recruiting, per 247Sports, not 47th. Facetious humor aside, this could seriously prove to be an issue for Freeze’s employment.
Freeze's hard work on the recruiting trail was the only reason he was being defended by Tiger fans,” said Fly War Eagle’s Andrew Hughes. “Remove the recruiting success, which the universe is doing this summer, and there's little reason to believe something sustainable is being built on the Plains.”
Andrew Hughes and I have oft disagreed, especially when it comes to Coach Freeze, but this is one take I stand with him on. Freeze promised the Auburn faithful he’d be a recruiting madman, so they (mostly) excused such a terrible season last year.
Remove that recruiting, as Hughes said, and not only is it hard to believe Freeze is sustainable, but it’s also hard to believe he has the job at all.