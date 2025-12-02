Auburn Football Lands Tight End Commitment, First of Alex Golesh Era
It’s been a busy first day for newly appointed Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh. He spoke to the Auburn faithful for the first time, two recruits decommitted, and now he’s begun his rebuilding of the Auburn recruiting class in the form of one of his own USF commits.
Damarcus Broughton, Jr., one of Golesh’s commits at USF, flipped his commitment to Auburn from USF shortly after Peyton Falzone decommitted. He’s a three-star tight end that’s ranked as the 211th-best receiver in the 2026 class and the 57th-best player in Alabama.
Broughton announced the news on Monday via X.
Broughton had been committed to the Bulls since June, but he’s no stranger to the Plains, as he received an offer from the then Hugh Freeze-coached Tigers back in September. Evidently, Freeze wasn’t the coach for him, but Alex Golesh certainly is, as Broughton has now committed to Golesh at two separate schools.
Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class, now updated with the loss of two top commits and the gain of another, currently stands at 79th. Entering Monday, it was ranked 40th.
Golesh, Auburn’s latest head coach as of Sunday, has made a habit of stringing together strong recruiting classes. His USF Bulls boasted the top recruiting class in the conference for two straight years, and he seems to have no intent of breaking that trend at Auburn.
The Tigers have struggled with tight end play over the last few years, so Broughton could be the piece Golesh needs to revitalize a room that was once a staple of Auburn’s offense.
As mentioned, USF boasted a top-ranked recruiting class before Golesh’s departure, so he may be able to snag a few pieces that he could use to bolster this Auburn team. Particularly, there’s a host of defensive talent he could swing for Auburn, regardless of whether the Tigers’ 2026 defensive coordinator is DJ Durkin or someone else.