Auburn Gets Four Named to 2025 All-SEC Teams

The Auburn Tigers saw four of their players named to this season’s All-SEC Team earlier today. Linebacker Xavier Atkins earned a first-team selection, with running back Jeremiah Cobb, defensive lineman Keldrick Faulk, and edge rusher Keyron Crawford all earning third-team slots.

Atkins has been a breakout star for Auburn in 2025, racking up 60 solo tackles, 9 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and an interception. Atkins earned a 73.2 overall grade from PFF this season, including a 90.7 grade as a pass rusher. Atkins also had 17 tackles for loss, the most ever by an Auburn inside linebacker and most by an Auburn underclassmen since Antonio Coleman in 2007.

Last season, Atkins spent the year buried on the depth chart as LSU behind the Weeks brothers. However, the sophomore has shown out for Auburn, quickly becoming a leader of the defense and a verified star in the middle. That skill was particularly visible at Arkansas in late October, when he had 9 solo tackles, 2 sacks, and a forced fumble in a single game.

It’s hard to look at third-team All-SEC and call it underwhelming, but Keldrick Faulk would be one of the few players where it would almost be understandable. The stud pass rusher came into the season as a potential top 10 pick in this spring’s NFL Draft, and while still in those conversations, he didn’t put up his most impressive season on the stat sheet.

Faulk had just 2 sacks in 2025 after putting up 7 the previous season. However, his talent as a run defender and ability to rush the passer, even when not getting home, were impressive enough to secure All-SEC honors. He should be Auburn’s highest-drafted player since Derrick Brown in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cobb took All-SEC honors for the first time in his career this season, securing a third-team spot thanks to a year of 969 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 5.5 yards per carry. Cobb also added 83 receiving yards to take him over 1000 total for the season. Cobb finished the season sixth in rushing yards in the SEC.

Crawford also earned his first All-SEC selection after an impressive year off the edge for the Tigers. Despite only having 5 sacks, Crawford regularly bothered opposing quarterbacks, racking up the 4th-most pressures in the SEC with 43, according to Pro Football Focus.

All four players were standouts for an Auburn team that struggled for much of 2025, finishing 5-7. However, though Faulk and Crawford will both enter the 2026 NFL Draft, both Atkins and Cobb should be back for the Tigers next season under new head coach Alex Golesh.

