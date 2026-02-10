PFF Gives High Praise to Auburn QB Byrum Brown After Transfer from USF

Byrum Brown, the new quarterback of the Auburn Tigers, has already proven to be one of the most hyped quarterbacks in the recent memory of the program, and for good reason after a stellar career at USF. On Monday, Pro Football Focus released its rating list for 2026 transfer quarterbacks, and Brown found himself headlining the group.

Brown’s 91.5 grade from PFF is a whole point above second place, represented by new Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Last season, Brown earned an 85.7 passing grade and an 86.2 rushing grade from PFF, and was the only quarterback to be graded above an 85 in both categories.

So, what makes the Tigers’ new quarterback so special?

Brown’s production last year at South Florida was among the best in football, as he was the only quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards and pass for over 3,000 yards last season.

Additionally, Brown accumulated a whopping 28 passing touchdowns with 14 rushing touchdowns. His 42 total touchdowns accounted for on the season, second to only Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, though Mendoza only rushed for seven touchdowns on the season.

Brown will also have the opportunity to build off those numbers in 2026. With the Tigers bringing on his former head coach, Alex Golesh, as well as his former offensive coordinator, Joel Gordon, Brown will have system continuity despite being in a new location.

Gordon had high praise for Brown, referring to him as the best running quarterback in football

“He’s tough as nails, and he’s full of grit. He’s a great competitor,” Gordon said. “He’s easily the best running quarterback I’ve ever seen.”

Additionally, the Tigers have brought on some familiar receivers for Brown, including Jeremiah Koger, Christian Neptune, Kory Pettigrew, Jonathan Echols, Keshaun Singleton and Chas Nimrod, all of whom played in Brown’s offense during his dominant season.

Brown will not have to do all the rushing on his own, either. The Tigers signed Bryson Washington, a former Baylor standout running back, to complement an already-strong rushing game headlined by returning running back Jeremiah Cobb.

Brown could have easily declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after the season he had in 2025, but he ultimately decided to give the Tigers a shot with his coach, and Auburn may just be all the better for it.

