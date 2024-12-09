REPORT: Auburn QB Hank Brown to Enter Transfer Portal
Auburn Tigers quarterback Hank Brown has decided his time with the program has come to an end after all. According to ESPN, Brown will be hitting the transfer portal.
The first time reports came out that Brown was going to transfer, he went on social media to tell everyone that wasn't the case.
A week later, he's turned around and decided to hit the portal after all.
A week after their season came to an end, an 11th member of the Auburn Tigers decided to enter the portal.
The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Nashville, Tenn. native redshirted the 2023 season but made his debut in Auburn’s Music City Bowl loss to Maryland. He was one of Auburn’s few bright spots in that game, going 7 of 9 through the air for 132 yards.
Prior to the 2024 season, head coach Hugh Freeze named Brown Auburn’s second-string quarterback behind Payton Thorne. After Thorne’s rocky performance against Cal, Brown took over as the starter for the next two weeks.
Brown went 17 of 25 through the air for 235 yards and four touchdowns against New Mexico but was replaced by Thorne in the second half of the Arkansas game after throwing three interceptions. The only game Brown appeared in after that was Auburn’s road loss against Missouri.
As a recruit, Brown was a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, the No. 1,447 player nationally and the No. 71 quarterback in the class of 2023. Brown was originally committed to play for Freeze at Liberty but flipped his commitment to Auburn on December 20, 2022.
Throughout his two seasons with the program, Brown appeared in five total games, starting two of them, and going 34 of 52 on passing attempts for six touchdowns and three interceptions.
Brown joins quarterback Holden Geriner, tight end Micah Riley, offensive lineman E.J. Harris, defensive lineman Gage Keys, punter Gabe Russo, wide receiver Camden Brown, tight end Grant Hidalgo, defensive lineman T.J. Lindsey, safety Caleb Wooden and wide receiver Caleb Burton as members of the Tigers who have hit the portal.