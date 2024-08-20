Hugh Freeze Names Auburn Tigers Backup QB to Payton Thorne
Auburn Football head coach Hugh Freeze has announced that quarterback Hank Brown will back up starting quarterback Payton Thorne.
Freeze announced it during an interview on the latest Tiger Talk.
“When you grade all the reps, he’s been really, really good at throwing the football in camp,” Freeze said on the show.
Brown was chosen over other options such as Holden Geriner, who has been with Auburn for two seasons and four-star true freshman Walker White. Freeze made it clear that picking Brown shouldn’t be seen as him thinking less of other QB options.
"Hank is going to be the backup primarily,” Freeze said on Monday night. “When you grade all of the reps he’s been really, really good throwing the ball in camp. He’s thrown some really good balls, and (he has) a strong arm. That’s not a knock on Holden (Geriner). I wouldn’t be afraid to put him in either. You’ve got to settle in and get somebody prepared, and Hank’s going to get the nod.”
He also said White still has high expectations as well.
Brown was a three-star recruit out of high school and was a member of the 2023 class. He, along with Geriner, sat behind Thorne and former starting QB and last year’s backup Robby Ashford. Ashford has since transferred to South Carolina, leaving the backup spot wide open.
The now-redshirt freshman played in zero regular-season games. The first and only action of his first college football season was during the Music City Bowl. Brown completed seven of nine passing attempts and threw for 132 yards in the 31-13 loss to Maryland.
Brown managed to impress his way into the backup spot for Auburn. He’ll definitely see his first regular-season reps this upcoming season. With Auburn opening the season with a tune-up game against Alabama A&M, don’t be surprised if you see him play in week one.