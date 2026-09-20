Auburn HC Alex Golesh Speaks on Defense: ‘We Did a Decent Job’

On Saturday, the Auburn Tigers had quite the uncharacteristic game for their program, especially when compared to the prior two seasons, as what many expected to be a defensive slugfest against Florida turned into a late-game shootout with a final score of 44-39.

Despite the illusion of a close game represented by the final score, the Gators dominated for the vast majority of the matchup on both sides of the ball, though the near collapse of Auburn’s defense was a shock to many.

After the game, Golesh took to the stand to talk about his immediate thoughts on the game, including his perspective on his team’s defense.

“I thought, for the most part, up until the big explosive run, obviously, the key to the game was controlling Jadan Baugh, who is as special as he is,” he said. “I thought, for the most part, we did a decent job. There were a lot of missed tackles. There were some misalignments. They did a good job with some unbalanced stuff that we didn’t adjust as well as we needed to, and that’s what I mean by composure and emotions of being able to go from play to play.”

From what Golesh is saying, the Tigers’ defense is certainly not absolved of blame for their performance in this game, but the Gators do, in fact, boast quite a balanced offense that seemed to have all the answers for DJ Durkin’s front. Small mental errors, like missed tackles and misalignments, also haunted the group throughout the matchup.

The Tigers were only able to hold the Gators scoreless on two drives, not including the drive when the Gators kneeled out the clock, and were abysmal on third-and-long, allowing several chunk plays to a Gator offense that was backed up well behind the sticks.

However, in a near total opposite to how the Tigers have looked over the past few seasons, the offense rallied to keep the Tigers within striking distance, though they would have needed to convert on one of their onside kick attempts to have a chance against the Gators.

Now, Tiger fans aren’t really sure what to think of their team, as it seems like Golesh has walked out three different rosters every week. However, one player has remained consistent throughout all the struggle: sophomore linebacker Elijah Melendez, who has led the Tigers in tackles for all three of their games this year.

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