Auburn's Hugh Freeze is Having Halloween Nightmares about Vandy QB Diego Pavia
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze is going to see quarterback Diego Pavia one more time after losing to him as the head coach at Liberty and Auburn (3-5). With Pavia now playing for upstart Vanderbilt (5-3), it’s a chance for revenge.
Two years ago, Freeze and Liberty were blasted by the Pavia-led New Mexico State team 49-14. It did not take long for the Aggies to blow the game open either, per the Associated Press.
“The Aggies rolled up 21 points in the second quarter on a 2-yard Pavia run and his TD passes of 39 yards to Thomas and 42 yards to David. Pavia's 2-yard TD run and Jamoni Jones’ 42-yarder made it 42-7 in the third quarter.”
Pavia’s full stat line helps to paint an even clearer picture. Passing the football, Pavia’s accomplishments include connecting on 16 of 21 passes, 76.2%, and 3 touchdowns. That’s not all he did to the Liberty defense.
20 rushes for 125 yards and another 3 touchdowns. Pavia annihilated Liberty and he came back for seconds in 2023. Freeze remembers all too well.
“I’m sick of seeing that quarterback,” the Auburn head coach said with a laugh. “What a competitor he is and the job that Clark Lea and his staff have done there.”
The 2022 loss is one thing, but Pavia’s 2023 performance against Auburn is more fuel for the fire.
Pavia’s statistics include 19 of 28 passing, 67.9%, 201 yards, and 3 touchdowns. As a runner, 8 attempts for an additional 35 yards. To be honest, it’s Pavia’s mobility that’s frustrating to defend. Several times during last season’s AU vs NMST contest, Pavia’s ability to escape pressure and create a play is why the Tigers did not win.
As for how to slow down Pavia, Freeze is looking to motivate his squad during meetings this week.
“We are going to tell them the truth. We got some good cut ups from their team. They play extremely hard, extra effort.”
Perhaps Pavia’s style of play, similar to what Freeze prefers with his signal-callers, adds to why Freeze respects Pavia and will prioritize slowing him down. Here’s another quote from Freeze that adds credence to his concern about Pavia’s ability.
“Last year when we played (Diego), the first time we touched the ball in the first quarter, I believe, was with 5:05 left. That’s uncomfortable," said Freeze. "They know who they are, and they’re good being who they are. He moves and makes plays and is savvy and smart and tough and, again, makes everybody do their assignment on every single play or you get burned.”
Beyond slowing down the nimble Pavia, it’s not like the Tigers are great at slowing down mobile passers.
From the Arkansas loss, Taylen Green’s 18 attempts for 80 yards are a sore spot. Even against Oklahoma freshman Michael Hawkins, his legs are likely the biggest reason OU beat AU. His rushing totals include 14 carries, 69 yards, and a touchdown.
If the Tigers do not play assignment football, it could be another long day inside of Jordan-Hare Stadium. Pavia is definitely a nuisance as a runner.
Against SEC competition, he has 67 carries, 260 yards, a 3.9 average, and a touchdown. That score is from this past Saturday’s game against Texas in which he beat multiple Longhorns around the corner and dove to hit the pylon.
Yes, Pavia is certainly a problem when he tucks the football and takes off. Besides Auburn being assignment-sound and playing good-overall defense, there’s another way to slow down the mobile quarterback.
To help offset Pavia’s improvisation and playmaking ability, look for a heavy dose of running back Jarquez Hunter after his 278-yard and 2-score performance at Kentucky. If Pavia is standing on the sidelines more this season, he’s less of a threat to the Tigers.
Freeze and the Tigers have one more shot to slow down Pavia and get a victory. It will not be easy to defeat Pavia and the Commodores.