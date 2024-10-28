Where Does Jarquez Hunter Rank Among SEC Running Backs?
Looking at the gamut of SEC running backs, is Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter the best the league has to offer?
The senior running back from Philadelphia (Miss.) Neshoba Central is now the SEC’s leading rusher with 863 yards. The 278 yards and 2 touchdowns versus Kentucky are prime statistics for why he’s among the conference’s best runners. Here’s a look at the top four running backs the SEC has to offer, followed by a few thoughts and comparisons.
Jarquez Hunter: 8 games, 120 attempts, 863 yards, 7.2 yards per carry, and 5 touchdowns.
Statistic to note: Hunter averages a whopping 8.3 yards per tote during the fourth quarter.
Dylan Sampson: 7 games, 144 attempts, 838 yards, 5.8 yards per attempt, and 17 touchdowns.
Statistic to note: Sampson is a touchdown machine, evidenced by at least two rushing scores in six of seven contests.
Le’Veon Moss: 8 games, 119 attempts, 757 yards, 6.4 yards per carry, and 10 touchdowns.
Statistic to note: Moss is averaging an impressive 6.9 yards per carry versus SEC competition.
Henry Parrish, Jr.: 8 games, 120 attempts, 656 yards, 5.5 yards per carry, and 10 touchdowns.
Statistic to note: Parrish helps the Rebels start fast, with 7 rushing scores during the first quarter this season.
Stats aside, there are different ways to place value on a running back. For Hunter, he’s the clear choice to make big plays for the offense. Just as important, when he’s gashing an opposing defense the Tigers’ offensive playcalling becomes much more difficult to project and slow down. Perhaps Hunter should receive even more carries moving forward.
To date, a major disappointment is that Hunter did not receive more chances to score once inside the red zone. That’s more about Auburn’s offense imploding too many times this season than Hunter’s skill. If Hunter’s touchdown total would be 10 already, Hunter would possibly be the runaway choice as the SEC’s top runner.
Sampson, for instance, receives far more chances to score and the Tennessee coaching staff happily utilizes his talents; they should. Look for Auburn to do the same now that the offense is showing signs of balance and consistency.
Next up for Hunter and the Tigers will be a home game against Vanderbilt, a team allowing 114.8 yards rushing per game, ranking the Commodores #28 nationally. It will be a great matchup between these two SEC programs.