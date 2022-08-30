How did former Auburn players fare in week three of the NFL Preseason?

Skip to main content

How did former Auburn players perform in week three of the NFL Preseason?

Week three marked the last NFL Preseason game of the year. Now teams finish the 53-man roster and prepare for the season's first game. 

Some former Auburn players are fighting for a roster spot, while others are fighting for their roles on the field in 2022. 

Lots of former Tiger players made a splash in the NFL Preseason. Let's look at how former Auburn players did in the final game of the NFL Preseason. 

Derrick Brown DL, Carolina Panthers

Jul 30, 2022; Spartanburg, South Carolina, US; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) on the field for training camp at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Brown recorded a half sack before going down with an oblique injury. Brown will start for the Panthers this season so, the hope around the team is that he will be ready for their week one contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Noah Igbinoghene CB, Miami Dolphins

Aug 20, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

In his final game of the NFL Preseason, Noah Igbinoghene recorded a pass breakup. He has been a letdown for the Dolphins so far in his shorts NFL career, so hopefully, he will take a step forward in 2022 for the Dolphins.

Jamien Sherwood LB, New York Jets

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In his final preseason game, Jamien Sherwood recorded five tackles against the New York Giants. Sherwood is positioned to play a lot of snaps for the much-improved Jets this season.

Jarrett Stidham QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) warms up before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In Jarrett Stidham's final preseason game, he attempted six passes, completing four of them for 72 yards. The Raiders traded quarterback Nick Mullins meaning Stidham should be the backup for Derek Carr in 2022.

Daniel Carlson K, Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) holds the ball as Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) attempts to kick a field goal against the New England Patriots during a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In his final preseason game, Daniel Carlson was three for three kicking field goals, including a 50-yarder. Carlson is proving he is worth every penny of the 18-million-dollar contract he signed last season.

Sal Cannella TE, Green Bay Packers

Aug 19, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Sal Cannella (80) during warmups prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In week three of the NFL Preseason, Sal Cannella brought in both his targets for 18 yards. This will be a difficult roster for Cannella to make, but he has a shot at it. We will know if he made the 53-man roster in the coming days.

Zakoby McClain LB, Baltimore Ravens

Aug 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zakoby McClain (49) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

In his final preseason game, Zakoby McClain made five tackles to finish his great camp. He is another player right on the bubble of making the team. We will find out if McClain will be a part of the Ravens 2022 roster in the next few days.

Daniel Thomas S, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas #20, wide receiver Jeff Cotton Jr. #88 and safety Andrew Wingard #42 run from the tunnel to the field before anduring the first quarter of an NFL preseason game Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 082022 Jags Vs Steelers Cp 73

Daniel Thomas had a massive game against the Atlanta Falcons, collecting four tackles and picking off a pass. Thomas will play a significant role for the Jaguars in 2022.

K.J. Britt LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) rushes for a first down past Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) during the second quarter of a preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Tennessee Titans

In his final preseason game, K.J. Britt had three tackles against the Indianapolis Colts. Britt has a chance to play some relevant snaps for the Buccaneers, who are in a prime position for another Super Bowl run.

Darius Slayton WR, New York Giants

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) watches the game from the side line during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

In Darius Slayton's week three preseason game, he was not able to bring in either of his two targets. Both throws were off the mark, so they would have been nearly impossible catches to make. The Giants are listening to trade offers for Slayton, so we very well could see him on a new team this season.

Anthony Schwartz WR, Cleveland Browns

Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

In his preseason game against the Chicago Bears, Anthony Schwartz brought in one of his six targets for eight yards. Quarterback play was a huge factor in Schwartz's lackluster week three performance. He will start the year as the fourth wide receiver on the Browns roster, so he will play a good amount of snaps. 

C.J. Uzomah TE, New York Jets

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the week three preseason game against the Giants, C.J. Uzomah brought in one of his two targets for six yards. Tyler Conklin has overtaken as the TE1 in the Jets offense. Uzomah will still play a ton of snaps, but he will have to try and get his starting tight end job back as the season begins. 

Chandler Wooten LB, Arizona Cardinals

Aug 21, 2022; Glendale, AZ, United States; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Wooten (50) celebrates his interception against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Nfl Preseason Game Baltimore Ravens At Arizona Cardinals

Chandler Wooten had what might have been the most impressive performance from a Auburn alumni in week three of the preseason when he tallied up ten tackles. These ten tackles led the team. Wooten has worked himself into a position where he could make the team.

Roger McCreary CB, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary tracks down wide receiver Kyle Phillips (18) during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Titans Ota 013

Roger McCreary did not partake in the Titans final game of the preseason. He has had a great fall, and the coaching staff has fallen in love with his game. McCreary has a chance to be a starter if he keeps impressing the coaches as he has to this point. 

