How did former Auburn Tigers play in week two of the NFL season

These former Tigers played well in week two of the NFL season.

In week two of the NFL season, a few former Auburn players had good games. 

Every former Tiger that played well is either a special team player or on the defensive side of the football. 

Let's take a look at some former Auburn players that looked for their respective NFL teams this week. 

Roger McCreary CB, Tennessee Titans

Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) after a catch in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Roger McCreary made his primetime debut against the best NFL team, the Buffalo Bills. McCreary drew the tough assignment of defending Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs on a few plays and held his own. Diggs had a massive game, scoring three touchdowns, but McCreary was not the person guarding him on each of these touchdowns. The only time McCreary got himself into trouble was when he was playing soft coverage, and Josh Allen got the ball off quick to Diggs. While McCreary has plenty of room to improve, he has looked pretty good for a rookie in his first two NFL games. He finished the game with a team-high 11 tackles. 

Derrick Brown DT, Carolina Panthers

Jul 30, 2022; Spartanburg, South Carolina, US; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) on the field for training camp at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Brown had an excellent game for the Carolina Panthers, where he had four tackles, a pass deflection, and a quarterback hit. Brown continues to do the things we saw him do at Auburn which is rush the passer and get those big paws up to bat down passes. While the Panthers are not off to a hot start, Brown has played well so far this season.

Daniel Carlson K, Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) watches the ball after kicking a game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime to give the Raiders a 35-32 victory and a playoff bid at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Carlson continued his hot start to the season, making all three of his field goals and both of his extra points. Carlson has been putting his kicks right down the middle and continues to be a weapon for the Raiders as they look to head back to the playoffs. 

Jamel Dean CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown (85) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) defends during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Jamel Dean had the best performance of all former Tigers in week two of the NFL season. He had five tackles and picked off quarterback Jameis Winston twice, getting revenge for Auburn fans from the painful loss to Winston and the Florida State Seminoles in the 2014 National Championship. Dean and his Buccaneers are off two a hot 2-0 start behind the arm of Tom Brady.

Carlton Davis CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis (24) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Carlton Davis was tasked with guarding stud wideout Michael Thomas. Aside from a garbage-time touchdown from Thomas, Davis had a pretty good game, including nine tackles and a pass breakup. Once again, the duo of Davis and Dean had big games for the Buccaneers in a victory. 

Football

By Andrew Stefaniak
