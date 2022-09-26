How did former Auburn Tigers play in week three of the NFL Season?

There were a ton of formers Auburn defensive players that had huge weeks in the NFL this past Sunday.

Former Auburn players created four turnovers this weekend for their respective teams.

Let's look at some former Auburn football players that had big weeks in the NFL.

Derrick Brown DT, Carolina Panthers © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Derrick Brown had a massive game for the Panthers that included his first career interception. The play he made to pick the ball off should not be possible for a person of his size. To go along with the interception, Brown also had two tackles and two pass breakups. Brown is off to a hot start this season, and after the Panthers picked up their first win of the season, the team will try to start a winning streak. Jonathan Jones CB, New England Patriots © Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports Jonathan Jones had an interception and a forced fumble in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jones was responsible for guarding Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman and held him to only two catches. Jones also had four tackles and a pass breakup. While the Patriots didn't pick up the victory, Jones sure did light up the stat sheet. Daniel Carlson K, Las Vegas Raiders © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports At this point, we need to start calling Daniel Carlson "Mr. Automatic," as he once again made all of his kicks. He went three for three on field goals and made his only extra point. All of Carlson's kicks were short this week, but per usual, he made it look easy. So far this year, Carlson is making his case for being the best kicker in the NFL. Josh Bynes LB, Baltimore Ravens © Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports Josh Bynes led the Ravens in tackles with ten tackles. He also broke up a pass and intercepted Mac Jones. Bynes has had a solid start to the year for a Ravens team that is a serious Super Bowl contender. Baltimore and Bynes will look to stay hot next week against the powerhouse Buffalo Bills. Roger McCreary CB, Tennessee Titans © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Roger McCreary led the Titans in tackles for the second straight week with ten. He also broke up a pass. The Titans struggled in their first two games but picked up their first win of the season over the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Auburn cornerback has been thrown into a fire in his first few NFL games, having to guard All-Pro wideouts, Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams. McCreary has had a strong rookie year thus far and will look to continue that next week against the Colts. Carlton Davis CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Carlton Davis had six tackles, including a tackle for loss against the Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers lost this game, but Davis and the rest of the defense did a great job holding Aaron Rodgers to only 14 points. The Buccaneers will look to bounce back against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football next week. Jamel Dean CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Jamel Dean had the same exact stat line as Davis ending the game with six tackles and a tackle for loss. Dean and Davis have both had hot starts to the year for a Buccaneer team that has a good enough roster to win another Super Bowl and send Tom Brady out on top.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch