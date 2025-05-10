Auburn Keldric Faulk In PFF’s Top-10 DL for 2026 NFL Draft
The Auburn Tigers have had a buzz around them that hasn’t been seen in several seasons. With a third consecutive recruiting class in the top 10 and as well as a transfer class in the top 10, things are starting to turn around. However, Pro Football Focus has highlighted someone who has been part of the team for two years. That player is defensive lineman Keldric Faulk. Faulk has been noted as possibly being one of the best defensive linemen in the country and according to PFF, one of the top 10 defensive linemen that we need to know about for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Faulk is an absolute unit. He stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 270 pounds, but is as nimble as a running back. He has played in 25 games so far, making 80 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his two seasons with the Auburn Tigers, according to Sports Reference. Even as a freshman, Faulk was a major presence on the defense, starting both years so far. According to PFF, Faulk was the highest-graded defensive lineman as a freshman (83.8) on their grading system. It is 16 points higher than any other freshman in his position.
The thing is Faulk is still developing, despite the fact that he is getting praise from places like PFF. With only two seasons down, Faulk’s ceiling could be significantly higher. With a junior year (and senior year should he choose to take it), Faulk could emerge into not just a top 10 defensive lineman. It could potentially be a top-10 pick overall, whether that be in 2026 or 2027. Whoever does end up drafting Faulk will have a dominant defensive lineman on their hands.