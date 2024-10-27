Auburn vs Kentucky Report Card: Offense Takes A Step Up
The Auburn Tigers closed out their three-game road stretch by picking up a 24-10 win over the Kentucky Wildcats for their first SEC win of the season.
The Tigers went down 10-0 in the first quarter but had evened the score by halftime. The second half was all Auburn as the team ended its four-game skid and improved to 3-5 on the season.
With the game in the rearview mirror, it’s time to grade each position of the team. These areas on offense and defense are given a letter grade just like in school. No pluses or minuses though.
Offense
Quarterback: B
Payton Thorne had one of his best performances of the season. He went 20-of-26 through the air for 172 yards and a touchdown. He also had his highest completion percentage of the season at 77%. The only thing preventing Thorne from receiving an A is the interception he threw.
Running back: A
Auburn could not ask for much more from its running backs than what it got against Kentucky. Jarquez Hunter rushed for 278 yards and two touchdowns off 23 carries, blowing his career-high out of the water. Damari Alston added 38 yards off nine carries.
Wide receiver/tight end: B
While Auburn did not have an individual receiver take over the game, the unit had a solid day overall. Four Tigers, KeAndre-Lambert Smith, Cam Coleman and Hunter, each caught four passes. Lambert-Smith led the way in receiving yards with 53 and had the team’s only receiving touchdown. Including Hunter and Alston, eight Tigers had a catch.
Offensive line: B
Kentucky managed to sack Thorne four times and hurry him twice. Auburn’s offensive line did not have any penalties. Those two facts combined make for an average performance. However, the lanes Hunter had to run through bumped this performance up to a B.
Defense
Defensive line/linebacker: A
Auburn’s defensive front held Kentucky to 70 yards on the ground. The group did not get called for any penalties and accounted for all three of the team’s sacks and five tackles for loss.
Secondary: B
Auburn’s defensive backs held the Wildcats to 154 yards through the air. Kayin Lee intercepted a pass. The only thing preventing the secondary from getting an A is the three penalties called on Lee, JC Hart and Kaleb Harris.
Special Teams: B
Alex McPherson made his season debut at placekicker after missing most of spring practice and all of summer and fall camp due to an illness. He went 1-of-2 on field goal attempts. He made a 27-yard attempt but missed one from 47 yards. However, Freeze said that McPherson would only take attempts from 35 yards and shorter, so he will get some slack for now.