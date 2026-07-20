Auburn Labeled a ‘Trap Game’ for This SEC Opponent

Admittedly, the Auburn Tigers have struggled immensely over the past few years, but that doesn’t mean they have been, are or will be a write-off, especially in SEC play.

ESPN’s Greg McElroy seems to concur with that idea, as recently, he labeled Auburn’s Halloween night matchup with Ole Miss as a trap game for the Rebels.

For those who are not familiar with the idea of a ‘trap game,’ it typically refers to a game against a weaker opponent that typically precedes a later matchup with a very strong opponent, in which a team can get so focused on the big opponent that they can slack off in their preparation for what they consider to be a lesser opponent.

The Tigers have consistently proven to be a problem for higher-ranked teams, even in years where it seems nothing can go their way. Take last year’s matchup against Georgia, for example; Kirby Smart had to right the ship at halftime, as his Bulldogs were struggling against an abysmal Auburn team, likely due, at least in part, to their looming matchup with (ironically) then-No. 6 Ole Miss.

In that matchup, Auburn’s awful offense continued to be awful, but the Bulldogs were only able to put up 20 points on the Tigers’ defense, a stark contrast from their typical scoring habits throughout the season. This is the nature of a trap game: if Auburn had been anywhere near alive on offense in that matchup, they could have very well stolen the win from Georgia.

So, what makes Auburn a trap game for Ole Miss? Exactly one week after their Halloween matchup, the Rebels will head to Athens to take on the (ironically, again!) Georgia Bulldogs, who are expected to be one of the premier teams in the country this year. Pete Golding will need to make sure he keeps his players in the moment and not focused on the Bulldogs if he wants a treat and not a trick that evening.

Additionally, this year’s Ole Miss team will likely not have the luxury of sitting back and watching a flailing Auburn offense struggle while they look ahead to next week, as Byrum Brown and the Tigers’ rushing core are looking to be among the best pieces in the SEC. Defensively, the Tigers appear prepped for yet another dominant season, which could spell trouble for the Rebels if they are not prepared for the Tigers’ typical onslaught.

Of course, by the time this game rolls around, the Tigers could be undefeated and a clear threat, winless and a clear win or anything in between, and the same goes for the Rebels. However, if the season plays out as many expect it to, with Auburn improving over last season, the Rebels will need to be on their guard during a game that could make the spookiest night of the year even scarier.

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