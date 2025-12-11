Auburn Lands Two on 2025 Freshman All-SEC Team

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers landed two freshmen–center Kail Ellis and linebacker Elijah Melendez–on the SEC All-Freshman Team, which was released on Thursday by the SEC.

Melendez, a 6-foot, 228-pound linebacker from Kissimmee, Fla., racked up 29 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, and two interceptions in his inaugural campaign on the Plains.

His best outing came against the Georgia Bulldogs, where he recorded six tackles, five of which were solo, and a sack. His first career interception came against the Kentucky Wildcats, where he helped the Tigers score their only points of the contest.

His second interception came against Mercer with a 41-yard, one-handed pick-six in the Tigers' routing of the Bears. Melendez brought depth to a linebacker room that performed at a high level for nearly the entire season. Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin tends to play freshmen on his defense, and Melendez took advantage of his opportunities.

Defense joins the scoring party 🔥🎉@Freak10Freak10 takes it back!



📺 SECNetwork+ pic.twitter.com/8L12lRWwag — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 22, 2025

On the offensive side, Ellis, being the youngest player in all of college football at the age of 17, secured Freshman All-SEC honors after stepping into a starting spot in the wake of Connor Lew's ACL injury.

He made his initial debut against the Ball State Cardinals, and his first SEC action came after Lew tore his ACL against the Missouri Tigers. Lew’s injury pushed Ellis into the starting center role, where his first career start came against the Tigers’ matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In that matchup against the Razorbacks, he helped pave the way for his offense, which finished the game with 230 total rushing yards.

The Tigers continue to bring in many accolades, including having four Tigers named to the All-SEC teams. Linebacker Xavier Atkins brought in first-team honors, while running back Jerimiah Cobb, linebacker Keyron Crawford, and EDGE Keldrick Faulk earned third-team All-SEC honors.

Pro Football and Sports Network also named Crawford, Atkins, and Rayshawn Pleasant to its All-SEC first team.

As the accolades pour in for the Tigers, it builds a solid foundation for what's to come for Auburn. New Auburn head coach Alex Golesh knew that this roster was special, which is why he made it his top priority to retain as much of the roster as possible.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI