Auburn Football target commits to Pac-12 school

Roderick Robinson commits to UCLA.

Roderick Robinson commits to UCLA.

Auburn will be in need of some running back help after this season since Tank Bigsby will likely be heading off to the NFL. 

One big target for Coach Harsin and his staff was Roderick Robinson from San Diego. Robinson recently put out his top eight schools, including Auburn, Arizona, Cal, Georgia, Oregon, Tennesse, Texas A&M, and UCLA. 

Robinson set his commitment for May 26th and chose UCLA for his destination. 

He was born in the south, and his father was from Birmingham, so it made sense that he was considering a few SEC schools, but it is tough to take a recruit from PAC-12 country. 

It felt like Auburn had a chance to get Robinson since they made a late push for him. In Robinson's top ten schools list, Auburn was not listed, but then they made a push and got into his top eight. 

Sports Illustrated Recruiting Expert John Garcia always says to track the visits to get a feel for where a recruit will end up. He was right in this instance since Robinson only ended up taking one official visit, and it was to the school he has since committed to, UCLA.

Hopefully, now that one of the running back recruits that Coach Harsin and his staff were after has committed elsewhere, they can focus solely on Jeremiah Cobb. He is ranked higher than Robinson and would be a massive get for the Tigers. 

It is tough to pull a recruit from Pac-12 territory, and the coaching staff did a great job of getting themselves in the race. Hopefully, going forward, Coach Harsin can start pulling recruits from that area and get them to head down south.

