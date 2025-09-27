Auburn Should Have Much More Offensive Success Against Texas A&M
While no one should be looking at Texas A&M's defense as a breather compared to Auburn, the Tigers have all the tools to pull off an upset.
Granted, no SEC team should be viewed as an easier day, but the Aggies' defense actually presents a lesser challenge than the Sooners. As a result, the Tigers should enjoy a far better day offensively than they did versus the Sooners in Norman last week.
Auburn Offense Should Enjoy Productive Day Against Texas A&M
On the heels of a defeat that saw Oklahoma manhandle Auburn at the line of scrimmage, many people voiced their feelings that the team's early success looked like an anomaly. Nevertheless, 3-1 after four games is halfway to bowl eligibility, and Auburn's season remains hopeful. So, what makes the Aggies a favorable matchup for the Tigers?
Improved Offensive Line Play
Everyone watched the Oklahoma game, where the Sooners dropped Jackson Arnold ten times. Yet, it doesn't tell the entire story. It's not so much that the ten sacks occurred; the question remained how. The sacks from the film resulted from a convergence of factors, none of which were in Auburn's favor.
First, Oklahoma used an array of approaches to get home. For example, using stunts and twists to pause the offensive line for a split second while the ends would flatten out and get upfield. Next, even when the Sooner sent four, they would designate one side of the line to crash down. Meaning, the end would follow almost right behind the tackle.
You'd expect Arnold to see the lack of containment to get to the outside. He didn't have time because the middle linebacker will loop around and set an edge, not allowing the quarterback to spring free.
Without those changes, sending four, Jackson connected on a few long passes. Texas A&M lacks the talent and depth that Oklahoma boasts. Bluntly put, their defense isn't anywhere close. The Aggies do not rush the passer as well, posting just nine sacks to the Sooners' 16. Furthermore, TAMU allows 211 passing yards with one interception.
Across the board, Auburn should be able to run and pass well. A&M surrenders big plays, tied for 75th nationally in opponent plays over 30 yards or more. The only adjustment Auburn needs is to use a quicker approach. Now, if the vertical threat opens up, take it. At the same time, matriculating the ball down the field will also work against a shaky defense.
Unemotional
The Oklahoma game meant a great deal for Jackson Arnold. Quotes can say otherwise, but body language and approach tell a different story. Arnold wanted to take the repeated shots downfield to show his former team up. The dropbacks weren't ego, but pride at stake. Now, the Aggies are just another opponent in a conference filled with everyone not named Alabama.
Overview
Auburn should be growing from last week's loss. The offense crumbled under pressure. The quarterback faced a team that he had left. At most, the team faced a blip on the schedule. In retrospect. A&M doesn't match up with Oklahoma, which beat Auburn. The Tigers could win this game with breathing room.