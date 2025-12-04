Hugh Freeze Opens Up on Failures of His, Jackson Arnold at Auburn

Jackson Arnold was the symbol of a new era under Freeze after Payton Thorne struggled so much in 2024, but by the end of the season, Arnold was sitting dangerously close to the QB3 spot on the depth chart, and Hugh Freeze was receiving a buyout check.

“Let’s be clear, this is not a beat-up Jackson deal,” Freeze said in an interview with On3. “It’s never, always the quarterback. There are other factors. I mean, he missed a touchdown throw at Oklahoma to a wide-open Cam Coleman. Those plays you’ve got to make to win games. And he would say that too.”

“But certainly, it didn’t work out to the level that he nor I both expected for him and our team. And that’s why I’m sitting here.”

This isn’t the first time he’s referenced his quarterbacks as an issue, either. Back in 2024, he had this to say after Payton Thorne was benched for Hank Brown in an Arkansas game where Freeze’s quarterbacks combined for four interceptions.

Hugh Freeze didn’t hold back…



“I know that there’s people open… We’ve got to find a guy that won’t throw it to the other team…”



pic.twitter.com/6XJg6g2FFf — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 22, 2024

In 2025, Jackson Arnold and Freeze got off to a strong start against Baylor, in which Arnold was the SEC’s leading rusher for the week on the way to a strong 38-24 win. After that, though, things began to wane until, after a series of losses, Freeze and Arnold were both out.

Ashton Daniels stepped up, though he only played one full game under Freeze. In his first start with the Tigers, Auburn lost 10-3, and Freeze was quickly fired after. Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin stepped up in the interim, and the Tigers’ offense flourished.

Though Durkin was 1-2 as the interim, he took both Alabama and Vanderbilt down to the line, including an Iron Bowl in which the Tide needed a Cam Coleman fumble to walk out victorious.

After Freeze, former USF head coach Alex Golesh was brought in. Golesh has significant experience developing NFL-caliber quarterbacks, as he has been involved with the development of Joe Milton, Hendon Hooker and Brock Purdy.

Though things didn’t quite work out for Freeze and Arnold with the Tigers, both of their careers are far from over. Freeze has expressed a desire to get back into coaching, and Arnold has another year of eligibility with the Tigers or whichever team he decides will give him the best shot.

“I’m not through coaching,” Freeze said. “I don’t believe that for one minute. I know we do it the right way and for the right reasons, and I know that we can win. So (I) can’t wait to get that next opportunity.”

