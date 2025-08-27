Auburn Daily

Auburn Names Four Captains for 2025 Season

Auburn opens the 2025 season on Friday at Baylor.

Dre Gaines

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk is one of four captains for the 2025 season.
Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk is one of four captains for the 2025 season. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUBURN, Ala.- Two games out from their season opener against the Baylor Bears, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze announced the team captains for the 2025 football season. 

Junior defensive end Keldric Faulk, senior defensive back Champ Anthony, senior running back Damari Alston and junior center Connor Lew were elected by their fellow teammates to lead the team this season. 

“Four very deserving guys," Freeze said. "I celebrate them, and it’s a great honor. Also, there’s three other guys. Those men are just a few votes behind them that are quite deserving also, so you hate it for some of those guys, but that’s the four that the team selected."

Tiger
Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Keldric Faulk was named to the First Team All-SEC team earlier this summer, and projected as a top-ten draft pick, according to CBS. Faulk was undeniably going to be a team captain for this squad, even having back-to-back appearances for the Tigers during SEC Media Day. Last season, Faulk posted 45 total tackles, 30 of which were solo, to go along with seven sacks and a forced fumble.

Senior defensive back Champ Anthony is returning from a season ending injury last season and has done more than enough to earn his vote as team captain.

“Yeah, (I’m) way faster, way bigger, way stronger. So it’s gonna suck for them (Baylor), I won't lie,"
he said when asked about coming back after his injury last season.

Tiger
Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Champ Anthony (25) during the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

Running back Damari Alston patiently waited his turn behind former Auburn back Jarquez Hunter, and will likely be the lead back for the Tigers this season. In three seasons on the plains, Damari Alston has 681 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. 

Lew is coming off of a strong 2024 campaign, a campaign strong enough to earn his Third Team Preseason All-SEC. Lew was also present at this year’s SEC media day. Lew will be the anchor for the offensive line, which struggled last season throughout the season. 

In recent years the Tigers’ team captains have been sporting a “C” patch on their jersey, indicating their status as team captain. These four men will look to lead Auburn and right the ship that has sailed off course in recent years.

Auburn travels to Waco, Texas on Friday night for a 7 p.m. CT matchup against Baylor.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI

feed

Published
Dre Gaines
DRE GAINES

Dre is a veteran of the U.S. Navy from Riverside, California. He is a Journalism major with a specialty in Sports Production. He has experience in sports media content production with Eagle Eye including reporting as well as producing/directing.

Home/Football