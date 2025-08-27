Auburn Names Four Captains for 2025 Season
AUBURN, Ala.- Two games out from their season opener against the Baylor Bears, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze announced the team captains for the 2025 football season.
Junior defensive end Keldric Faulk, senior defensive back Champ Anthony, senior running back Damari Alston and junior center Connor Lew were elected by their fellow teammates to lead the team this season.
“Four very deserving guys," Freeze said. "I celebrate them, and it’s a great honor. Also, there’s three other guys. Those men are just a few votes behind them that are quite deserving also, so you hate it for some of those guys, but that’s the four that the team selected."
Keldric Faulk was named to the First Team All-SEC team earlier this summer, and projected as a top-ten draft pick, according to CBS. Faulk was undeniably going to be a team captain for this squad, even having back-to-back appearances for the Tigers during SEC Media Day. Last season, Faulk posted 45 total tackles, 30 of which were solo, to go along with seven sacks and a forced fumble.
Senior defensive back Champ Anthony is returning from a season ending injury last season and has done more than enough to earn his vote as team captain.
“Yeah, (I’m) way faster, way bigger, way stronger. So it’s gonna suck for them (Baylor), I won't lie,"
he said when asked about coming back after his injury last season.
Running back Damari Alston patiently waited his turn behind former Auburn back Jarquez Hunter, and will likely be the lead back for the Tigers this season. In three seasons on the plains, Damari Alston has 681 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
Lew is coming off of a strong 2024 campaign, a campaign strong enough to earn his Third Team Preseason All-SEC. Lew was also present at this year’s SEC media day. Lew will be the anchor for the offensive line, which struggled last season throughout the season.
In recent years the Tigers’ team captains have been sporting a “C” patch on their jersey, indicating their status as team captain. These four men will look to lead Auburn and right the ship that has sailed off course in recent years.
Auburn travels to Waco, Texas on Friday night for a 7 p.m. CT matchup against Baylor.