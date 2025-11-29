How Auburn's Keldric Faulk Matches Up with Alabama's Kadyn Proctor
One of the Auburn Tigers' top defenders will battle a NFL offensive tackle. Keldric Faulk and Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor will face each other, possibly for the last time, in the Iron Bowl.
Before either potentially declares for the NFL and signs million-dollar contracts, they will meet in the biggest college football game in the state and one of its fiercest rivalries.
Legacy
On paper, Faulk's skill set suggested he would have an even more dominant career at Auburn. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 285 pounds, he has the build of a three-technique, a 3-4 defensive end, or a strong-side end in a 4-3 scheme. However, his stats don’t tell the whole story.
Over his career, he logged ten sacks and 19 tackles for loss, but those numbers don't capture his impact. Faulk consistently challenges offensive coordinators.
His quick and explosive first step tempts tackles to meet him outside at what they anticipate is the top of his rush. Yet, he can suddenly shift from speed to power and drive through a blocker while the tackle drifts away from the line.
On passing downs, Auburn will shift Faulk inside so he can use his quickness and arm length against slower guards. Regardless of position, his presence improves the play of those around him; as a result, linebackers and cornerbacks have an easier job.
To underscore Faulk's effect for those focused on numbers: during his career, he has recorded 93 pressures. That total would be higher if he weren’t often double-teamed. He sacrificed his own stats so his teammates could succeed.
Proctor Upside
Once Proctor chose Alabama over Iowa, he began to show exceptional athleticism. Proctor, listed at 6-foot-7 and 366 pounds, moves with surprising speed and confidence for his size.
Some compare Proctor to former Alabama tackle Evan Neal, though their styles differ greatly. Proctor plays with strong awareness, both situational and spatial. A bull rush will not work on consecutive plays since he anchors well, thanks in part to an 800-pound squat. He can match power with power.
How should Faulk approach this challenge?
How Faulk Wins
Auburn will likely continue to move Faulk around, shifting from a weakside two-point stance to a strongside three-point stance. Still, when Faulk faces Proctor, he must attack him directly. Like a skilled boxer, Faulk should set up the larger player.
His outside rush can act like a jab, luring Proctor into thinking the edge is the primary threat. Then, a quick burst outside will force Proctor to shift to his outside foot. From there, an inside step will either help Faulk win the play or draw a holding penalty.
Bottom Line
Outside Alabama, few understand the significance of the Iron Bowl. The individual matchup also matters deeply. Proctor’s job is to keep Faulk and his teammates away from Ty Simpson. For Faulk, possibly playing in his last Auburn game, ending with a win is his goal.