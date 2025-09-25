Auburn Dealing with Numerous Injuries Ahead of Saturday's Bout at Texas A&M
AUBURN, Ala.- With a tough road game coming up against the Texas A&M Aggies, the Auburn Tigers find themselves plagued by the injury bug. The Tigers had eight players listed on the week's initial injury report, which was released Wednesday evening
Auburn Tigers Wednesday Injury Report
- RB Jeremiah Cobb - Probable
- RB Durell Robinson - OUT
- WR Horatio Fields - OUT
- WR Malcolm Simmons - Probable
- OL Connor Lew - Questionable
- DE Amaris Williams - Questionable
- DB Jay Crawford - Probable
- DB Kaleb Harris - Probable
Injury Details
The SEC’s availability report does not include details on injuries, but Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze gave insight into some of the players’ injuries.
Freeze revealed on Wednesday that Horatio Fields broke his foot in practice on Tuesday, which will require season-ending surgery. Fields, a senior transfer from Wake Forest, has already used his redshirt season but could potentially apply for a medical hardship waiver.
Meanwhile, center Connor Lew exited the team’s last matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners with a lower-body injury. He was only out for a few plays and then returned to relieve his replacement, 17-year-old Kail Ellis. Hugh Freeze mentioned Monday that Lew sprained his MCL but would likely still play against the Aggies.
With a questionable designation, Lew has a 50 percent chance to play.
Corner Jay Crawford and running back Jeremiah Cobb were each listed as probable on the report, giving the two a 75 percent chance to play.
Crawford collided knee to knee with a defender in the Tigers’ matchup against South Alabama two weeks ago and has not seen action since. He suited up for the Tigers last weekend with the intention to play “limited snaps,” but that did not occur.
Cobb suffered a hip stinger last weekend, but is still expected to play this weekend. The Auburn run game has relied heavily on Cobb, especially while Damari Alston was unavailable to Auburn with a shoulder injury. So far this season, Jeremiah Cobb has 52 carries, 375 yards and four rushing touchdowns, while averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
Both Kaleb Harris and Malcolm Simmons’ injuries are unknown, although both are probable to play. Simmons previously nursed a shoulder injury from earlier this season.
Auburn will release two more injury reports before Saturday with one on Thursday evening and another on Friday evening. Both will be released at approximately 7 p.m. CT. Saturday's gameday report will be released at approximately 1 p.m. CT, 90 minutes before kickoff against No. 9 Texas A&M.