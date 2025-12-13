Auburn to Lose Star WR to Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers will lose one of its top offensive playmakers when the NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2.

Wide receiver Malcolm Simmons will transfer from the program, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Saturday, making him the third receiver to reveal plans to leave Auburn after Horatio Fields and Perry Thompson.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Auburn WR Malcolm Simmons plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports



He closed the season with back-to-back 140 yard performances, highlighted by a 3 catch, 143 yard, & 1 TD outing against Alabama



Repped by @caseygunn0

In his second season with the program Simmons emerged as one of the primary playmakers in the passing game with 25 catches for 457 yards and three scores, all of which were third on the team.

He had set of breakout efforts at the end of the season as the Tigers reorganized its offense after Hugh Freeze's firing. With offensive coordinator Derrick Nix calling plays, Simmons recorded back-to-back 140-yard games with a five-catch, 149-yard game against Mercer and a three-catch, 143-yard game against Alabama.

Those games made him the first Auburn receiver to have back-to-back 140-yard games since Ronney Daniels in 1999. He also had a touchdown in each game.

Simmons' sophomore campaign built off a strong freshman season in 2024, during which he had 40 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns. His yardage is fifth in program history among Auburn freshmen.

Simmons is officially the eighth Tiger to reveal plans to enter the transfer portal.

Tight end Hollis Davidson III, linebacker A'mon Lane-Ganus, corner Raion Strader, edge rusher Antonio Coleman, running back Damari Alston and wide receivers Fields and Thompson preceded Simmons in exiting the program.

All but Alston left the program after new head coach Alex Golesh was hired. Alston was dismissed from the program early in the season before Freeze's firing. Coleman, meanwhile, was suspended indefinitely by Freeze in August but was still technically with the program.

All eyes are now on former five-star receiver Cam Coleman, who led the team with 725 yards and five touchdowns, and rising senior Eric Singleton Jr., who had a team-leading 58 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns, for a decision on their respective futures.

As a rising senior, Singleton Jr. is also eligible to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

The NCAA Transfer Portal, now a single window after a change to the rules, opens on Jan. 2 before closing on Jan. 16.

