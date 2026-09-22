Auburn OC Joel Gordon Explains Early-Game Offensive Issues

The Auburn Tigers suffered a major loss this past weekend to Florida, largely because of a complete lack of offensive production in the first quarter. In fact, the Tigers’ offense produced worse than nothing, totaling -3 yards of total offense in the first quarter of the game.

Undoubtedly, this is the worst offensive start the Tigers have experienced under Alex Golesh, and Tiger fans are already beginning to worry that this could become a trend in big-time matchups. However, on Monday, Auburn offensive coordinator Joel Gordon took to the stand to explain exactly what went wrong for the Tigers on offense.

“I think there were maybe some nerves early on,” he said. “Got rushed a little bit on a couple of things. When you go three-and-out, three-and-out, and then get the ball on the nine-yard line and settle for a field goal and that's the first quarter, I think we were pressing. Everybody wants to get the first down, and we hadn’t gotten one yet.”

The Tigers, in fact, did not record a first down throughout the entirety of the first quarter, turning the ball over on their first drive, going three-and-out on their second drive and going three-and-out on their third drive, though that resulted in a field goal since the drive started on Florida’s 22-yard line.

Byrum Brown went 0-for-4 on passing attempts in the first period as the Tigers ran just nine plays total, rushing the ball five times for a total of -3 yards. Additionally, the Tigers possessed the ball for just over three minutes of the quarter, forcing their defense to stay on the field for over 11 minutes to start the game, which almost certainly contributed to the Tigers’ defensive struggles throughout the game.

“It’s just the nature of the beast sometimes,” Gordon continued. “I think (Byrum Brown) is getting his bearings still. It’s been a little bit different with him being in that stadium for the first two weeks and just getting settled in early. We’re going to get there.”

The Tigers clearly still have a lot of work to do in their early-game offense, though there is not much time for them to do it, as on Saturday, they’ll continue SEC play against Vanderbilt before embarking on one of the most difficult schedule stretches in the country.

If the offense starts as it did against Florida for those games, the pressure will fall onto the Tigers’ defense to make sure that bowl eligibility is something more than a distant dream for the third year in a row.

Enjoy our content? Make AuburnOnSI a preferred source to see more stories from us on Google by clicking here.