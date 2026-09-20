Takeaways From Auburn’s Crushing Loss to Florida

On Saturday night, the Auburn Tigers fell to the Florida Gators by a final score of 44-39, though the game did not feel quite so close for most of the game, especially in the second half. The Tigers struggled to build momentum on both sides of the ball, culminating in a big-time loss that could mar a strong Tiger season.

What is there to learn from this loss? Let’s break it down.

Tale of Two Running Backs

The Tigers seemed to struggle to rush the ball just as much as Florida didn’t, as the Tigers only managed 102 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns throughout the game, compared to the Gators, who rushed for 262 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The Tigers, defensively, struggled to bring down Jadan Baugh, who, thanks to some top-tier blocking and awareness, was able to rush for a season-high 162 yards and three touchdowns over the course of the game, while the Tigers’ running back, Jeremiah Cobb, carried the ball just nine times for 32 yards and a lone touchdown, with a longest rush of just seven yards.

The Tigers have long held that their identity will revolve around the rushing attack, but they have struggled to get Cobb, Omar Mabson or even Bryson Washington going in big-time matchups. If the Tigers want to be successful against the SEC this year, they’ll need more than just nine carries from their RB1.

Defensive Inconsistency

After a 2025 season in which the Tigers’ defense was widely regarded as one of the best in the country, DJ Durkin’s unit may hear some comments about regression from year to year. The Gators scored on all but two of their drives, three if you count the drive where they kneeled the clock out.

It seemed as if Sumrall’s offense could score at will against the Tigers’ defense, scoring touchdowns on three-play drives on multiple occasions, including a three-play, 75-yard drive late in the third quarter. The Tigers held the Gators to 7-for-15 on third downs, but did not stop a single Gator fourth-down attempt, of which there were three.

The Tigers’ defense has been the difference in two games this year: they won the game against Baylor, but lost the game against Florida. Sure, it would’ve helped to have more than -3 offensive yards in the first quarter, but the Tigers’ defense didn’t do themselves any favors.

Slow Start

As mentioned, the Tigers had an incredibly slow start to the game on offense, and the group did not pick up a single first down throughout the first quarter. Luckily, Auburn’s defense put the offense on Florida’s 22-yard line on an early drive, so the offense was able to stall and still get three points out of the deal.

However, those were the only points scored in a quarter that saw Byrum Brown throw an interception on the third play from scrimmage on the first drive, miss two passes for a three-and-out on the second drive and get sacked twice after being put in strong field position.

The Tigers’ offense came to life in the time following that quarter, but if the Tigers had gotten off to a stronger start in the first quarter, they likely would not have been behind the eight ball for the majority of the game, especially in a matchup that ended up having just a five-point difference.

The Tigers will look to rebound next week as Vanderbilt comes to town in a game that is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT.

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