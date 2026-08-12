Auburn Offense Explodes For Long Score & More on Day 7 of Fall Camp

The Auburn Tigers are well into the second week of fall preseason camp, as they are just over three weeks out from their season opener against Baylor in Atlanta.

Wednesday morning’s practice saw Alex Golesh’s squad wear full pads for the first time of camp, and the media was granted a near 40-minute viewing window to watch the first few periods.

We got to see warmups, position drills, and a surprise 11-on-11 period, so let’s dive into some of my biggest observations and notes from Wednesday at the Woltosz Family Performance Center.

Brown Bomb to Koger in 11-on-11

Following the first period of warmups and drills, the team unexpectedly went into a brief 11-on-11 competition, when quarterback Byrum Brown found wide receiver Jeremiah Koger downfield for a long touchdown reception just a few plays into the first drive.

I couldn’t see exactly how long the play was from my vantage point, but it had to have been above 50 or 60 yards, and it caused the offensive sideline to absolutely erupt. On the other side, though, defensive DJ Durkin was heated after his unit surrendered a relatively easy deep ball, and understandably so.

Music Difference is Extremely Noticeable

This was the first fall camp practice I’ve attended this year, and the music when the media initially walked into the facility was extremely different from last year’s under former head coach Hugh Freeze.

There was lots of rap music, a refreshing thing to hear for many Auburn fans who disliked Freeze’s worship music in the middle of a football practice — and it was blasting. I could barely talk to the person next to me.

They also blared “Enter Sandman” on the outdoor speakers as the team was preparing for the 11-on-11 period, which visibly got the juices flowing.

Offensive Line Still Far From Set

Maybe one of the biggest concerns for this team is the brand new offensive line that will likely consist of five transfers, and that competition certainly seems far from over.

The first group of offensive linemen that lined up in the opening series of the 11-on-11 period was, from left to right, as follows: Jo Simmons, Jacob Strans, Cole Best, Cole Skinner, Stanton Ramil.

The second-team offensive line, from left to right, featured Parker Pritchett, Deryc Plazz, Kail Ellis, Jacobe’ Ward and Wilson Zierer.

Starting WR Rotation

The first trio of wide receivers to trot out alongside Brown on the opening drive included Keshaun Singleton, Jeremiah Koger and Chas Nimrod. True freshman De’Shawn Spencer, a young talent who’s certainly stood out thus far in fall camp, played with the second-team.

Punt Returner Competition

Special teams coordinator Jacob Bronowski was made available to the media following Wednesday’s practice, and he revealed that there are three candidates still battling to take the starting punt returner spot.

Bronowski was quick to name USF transfer Christian Neptune, Bryce Cain and De’Shawn Spencer as the main guys to watch for that role.

He was also asked about a kickoff returner, and he didn’t hesitate a second before saying Rayshawn Pleasant’s name and raving about his production as kick returner in 2025.