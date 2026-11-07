Auburn's Offense Wakes Up, Defeated Arkansas in Comeback Victory

Even when things looked dull, Auburn football weathered the storm and beat the Arkansas Razorbacks at home, winning 26-23 on a go-ahead field goal by Alex McPherson with 33 seconds remaining.

Auburn used 17 fourth quarter points to pick up its fifth win of the season, being the first time that head coach Alex Golesh has defeated Ryan Silverfield dating back from their time as head coaches in the American Athletic Conference.

The Tigers remained in the game defensively, despite offensive woes that went until the final drive of the first half. However, Auburn was able to make defensive plays from behind the line of scrimmage, sacking Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jackson five times and recording 11 tackles for loss in the win.

Offensively, Golesh’s group finished strong. Auburn scored touchdowns on four of its five drives in the half. That included a score from Keshaun Singleton, being left wide open on a 28-yard catch from Byrum Brown with 3:58 remaining. The Razorbacks responded effectively with a touchdown of their own, but the Tigers used a 10-play drive to set up McPherson for the 43-yard go-ahead score.

Byrum Brown's superpower is keeping plays alive with his legs. He had a 39-yard run earlier on this drive to help make that case.



Then, this toss to Keshaun Singleton for the go-ahead score has Jordan-Hare rocking. pic.twitter.com/IB9LnLLpAj — Griffin Barfield (@BarfieldGriffin) November 7, 2026

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Early on though, the offensive firepower was nonexistent.

Auburn only amassed 47 yards in its first six drives, not picking up a single third down for a majority of the first half. However, Golesh’s group got going from a 33-yard kick from Alex McPherson right before the break to get on the board.

That was the catalyst for the rest of the game, coming behind the efforts from Brown. He finished with 180 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 122 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown to keep his SEC touchdown streak going.

DJ Durkin’s defense saw plenty of young pieces step up in the win, but none more than true freshman linebacker Shadarius Toodle. Playing in his first game this season, he finished with 11 tackles, three sacks and a pass deflection. Sophomore Newboy Fegans added an interception off of Jackson in the second quarter, which would later set up the opening field goal.

Now, the Tigers are only one win away from bowl eligibility, which would be the first time since the 2023 season that Auburn would be eligible to play in the postseason. Although Golesh has different goals in mind, getting back to bowl season is a step in the right direction for the group.

Auburn will now travel to Starksville, Mississippi, to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 11 a.m. central time. Broadcast information will be revealed at the end of Saturday’s slate.

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