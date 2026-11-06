How to Watch Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas, TV, Betting

Auburn football is back in action this weekend at home, hosting its fourth and final SEC contest of the season at Jordan-Hare Stadium against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

After an October schedule that featured nearly every top opponent in the conference, the Tigers came out of the month 1-3, including a statement win over the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Now, head coach Alex Golesh will finish out his first season at the helm with a schedule that opens up, beginning with the Hogs at home.

However, it’s an Arkansas team that Golesh doesn’t have familiarity with. That starts at the top, with head coach Ryan Silverfield. This will be the fourth-straight season that Golesh will face the oppposing head coach, due to running the Memphis Tigers while he was at USF from 2023-25.

The catch? Golesh never defeated Silverfield, making Saturday his first chance to do so in his career.

However, the Auburn head coach isn’t thinking about that; rather facing a Razorbacks team that is looking to do a lot of the same that the Tigers are with a first-year head coach.

“This is a big one for us because it's the next one and you're playing a football team that, in a lot of ways, is trying to, in year one, find their true identity, as is anybody in this conference,” Golesh said earlier this week. “We have to go play our best football on Saturday, and we have to go find a way.”

As in most weeks, the Tigers will look to get the offense going under the likes of quarterback Byrum Brown, who is recognized as one of the true dual-threats in the conference. While Brown has only had one SEC game over 200 yards this season, he has recorded a rushing touchdown in every conference game this season. Auburn will look to get the rest of the backfield going, which seems to be an X-factor in its games, led by senior Jeremiah Cobb.

Now, it’s the defense that will look to get going, playing a complete game. The Tigers haven’t been able to do so in recent weeks, giving up 31 points in their loss to LSU two weeks ago and 28 unanswered points to finish out their loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

That will look to change against a Razorbacks squad that is last in the conference in points per game: only 16.4 a contest.

“I thought we got worn down at the end of that game,” Golesh said about the Ole Miss loss, “and everything was a step behind and we can't live like that.”

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-5, 1-4 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (4-4, 2-4 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 11:45 a.m. CT

Watch: SEC Network or the ESPN app

Play-by-Play: Taylor Zarzour

Analyst: Matt Stinchcomb

Sideline Reporter: Michella Chester

Play-by-Play: Andy Burcham

Analyst: Jason Campbell

Sideline Reporter: Ronnie Brown

Odds: Auburn is a 10.5-point favorite to win on the Plains on Saturday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under line is set at 53.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Weather: Cooler conditions are expected on the Plains on Saturday. Cloudy skies are in the mix at kickoff, with the temperature expected to be around the mid-60s throughout the contest. It shouldn’t be a hot one at Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend.

Series History: Auburn leads the all-time series against the Razorbacks, 21-13-1. When the two teams play at Auburn, the Tigers have a 9-7-1 edge over Arkansas as well. The last time the two teams met was in Fayetteville, and Auburn won 33-24 last October.

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