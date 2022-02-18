Skip to main content

Five players that could benefit from Auburn's offensive coordinator hire

Here are five players that benefit from the promoting of Eric Kiesau to OC.

As many expected, Auburn's new offensive coordinator has come from within the program.

Former analyst-turned wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau has been announced as Auburn's new offensive coordinator. Arguably, this doesn't mean much as far as change in scheme or philosophy goes, as head coach Bryan Harsin has made it relatively clear that he will be the one that is calling plays in 2022. But, it is refreshing to see the Tigers patch the holes in their coaching staff.

Here are five players that could benefit from the promoting of Eric Kiesau to offensive coordinator.

Tank Bigsby, RB

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Harsin will likely be calling the shots for the offense this season, and Harsin has made it known what he wants his offense to be: a downhill running attack that controls the pace of the game. 

Auburn's featured back Tank Bigsby will likely benefit from potentially getting more touches in key situations than he did last season.

Landen King, TE

Auburn tight end Landen King (40) makes a one-handed grab to score a touchdown despite Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) holding his left arm during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. The touchdown sent the game to a second overtime, a game won in four overtimes by Alabama, 24-22.

King saw his role in the offense slowly expand as last season went on. This included an impressive one-handed touchdown catch in the Iron Bowl. I would expect Harsin and Kiesau to look to give him more opportunities to shine in 2022.

Ze'Vian Capers, WR

Auburn wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) is tackled by Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.

Ze'Vian Capers was essentially a non-factor in Harsin's first season on The Plains, and with Auburn's limited options in the receiver room, Kiesau may look to Capers to be a veteran presence on and off the field.

TJ Finley, QB

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley (1) passes against the Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Not bringing in an outside hire makes TJ Finley's offseason a little easier. Instead of having to learn the new schemes or ideas of a new offensive coordinator with the rest of the quarterback room, TJ has a leg up on Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford in the fact that he's already been working with Harsin and Kiesau for a season. 

Finley is going to need to show major improvement to have a shot at winning the starting job, but Auburn hiring someone he's already familiar with is a win.

JT Daniels...?

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) warms up prior to the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game against the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

It's probably a long shot, but former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is in the transfer portal. Quite a few media outlets have called for Auburn to at least take a look at Daniels, even though the Tigers have five scholarship quarterbacks on roster. 

I doubt Auburn legitimately considers picking him up, but if they do, having an answer at offensive coordinator makes it a little easier to recruit the former five star quarterback.

