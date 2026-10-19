Auburn, Ole Miss Game Time and TV Slot Announced

The Auburn Tigers are fresh off likely their best win of the last decade, defeating top-ranked Georgia 27-24 on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

However, their October slate doesn’t get any easier, as the Tigers’ trip to Oxford, Miss., is one of the toughest challenges remaining on the schedule. And that matchup just received its game time and TV assignment.

Auburn and Ole Miss will kick off at 11:45 a.m. CDT on SEC Network, according to a release from the SEC early Monday afternoon. The game was designated an “early” time slot over the summer.

The Tigers sit at 4-2 after their historic upset over the Bulldogs, with their two losses coming to Florida in mid-September and Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., a couple of weeks ago.

Despite boasting several losses thus far, Auburn holds sensational amounts of momentum after emerging victorious from Athens, Ga., for the first time since 2005.

However, Auburn must quickly center its focus on Saturday’s clash with No. 18 LSU, as Lane Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals enter Jordan-Hare Stadium ranked top-20 in the AP Poll and standing at 5-2 overall.

On the other hand, Ole Miss is ranked No. 7 nationally at 5-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming at the hands of Florida in the Swamp. The Gators defeated the Rebels handily 52-28 in late September.

Since the blowout loss in Gainesville, Fla., Ole Miss has rebounded nicely, taking down Vanderbilt 52-17 and blasting Missouri 31-3 this past Saturday.

The Rebels travel to the Lone Star State for a battle with the Texas Longhorns this weekend before Auburn comes to town on Halloween.