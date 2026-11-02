Auburn Opens as Double-Digit Favorite Against Arkansas



The Auburn Tigers may be coming off a two-game losing streak, in which the team was brutalized by LSU and Ole Miss, but Vegas still seems to be high on Alex Golesh’s squad as they prepare for their next matchup: a home game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In fact, the Tigers open as a 10.5-point favorite in their matchup with the Razorbacks, their largest projected margin of victory since they took on Southern Miss back in Week 2.

The Razorbacks, admittedly, may be in a tougher spot than Auburn has been in over the past few seasons, as after firing head coach Sam Pittman after the Razorbacks’ loss to Notre Dame in 2025, Ryan Silverfield took the reins, with which he has had limited success.

Arkansas is widely considered to be in ‘rebuild mode’ at this point in their history, not unlike the Tigers, though the Razorbacks have had a rougher time so far this season, going 3-5, 1-4 in the SEC, including wins over North Alabama, Tulsa and Vanderbilt while losing games to Utah, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Missouri.

The Tigers, on the other hand, stand at 4-4, 2-4 in the SEC, with wins over Baylor, Southern Miss, Vanderbilt and Georgia, while dropping their matchups against Florida, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss.

As it stands, Auburn has an 80.4% chance to take down the Hogs at home this weekend, according to ESPN’s FPI, but both of these teams have been highly sporadic throughout the year and could easily surprise the other on Saturday.

For the Tigers to take down the Razorbacks, they’ll need to show improvement in a few key areas, not least of which is their rushing attack, particularly through their running backs, as in just about all of the Tigers’ losses this season, they have either struggled to or seemingly given up on rushing the ball through their backs.

A stronger rushing presence, especially when matched up with the Razorbacks’ defense, which ranks as the second-worst rushing defense in the SEC (only behind Auburn), should bode well for the Tigers’ chances at a fifth win this season.

With a win against Arkansas, the Tigers would need to take one of their next three games, which are against Mississippi State, Samford and Alabama, to earn bowl eligibility for the first time since 2023, so quite a bit is at stake in one of their final matchups of the season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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