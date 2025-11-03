Auburn Players React to Hugh Freeze's Firing, DJ Durkin's Ascension to Interim HC
Less than a day after the Auburn Tigers suffered a 10-3 home loss to Kentucky, Auburn athletic director John Cohen announced that head coach Hugh Freeze would be let go immediately, with defensive coordinator DJ Durkin to serve as interim for the remainder of the season.
“I have informed Coach Freeze of my decision to make a change in leadership with the Auburn Football program,” Cohen said in a statement today. “Coach Freeze is a man of integrity, and we are appreciative of his investment in Auburn and his relentless work over the last three years in bolstering our roster. Our expectations for Auburn Football are to annually compete for championships and the search for the next leader of Auburn Football begins immediately.”
Ever since Auburn’s loss to Oklahoma in Week 4, the Tigers have been in free fall, losing every game apart from a trip to Arkansas on Oct. 25. The offense, which was supposed to be Freeze’s area of expertise, has been dreadful. Auburn is averaging just 15 points per game in SEC play in 2025, and there seemed to be no improvements in sight.
Freeze thanked his players in his post-firing statement.
"To our players – thank you for your commitment, your heart, and your belief in the process and fight that you have shown each week," he said. "Watching you grow as athletes and men has been the most rewarding part of this job."
However, despite all of the outside noise, many current Auburn players expressed their gratitude for Freeze for his time as their head coach on the Plains.
Freshman quarterback Will Myers, junior safety Jacoby Matthews, freshman corner Grey Reebals, and freshman tight end Ryan Ghea all thanked Freeze on their Instagram stories.
"Preciate you bringing me in," Matthews wrote.
Myers and Reebals, meanwhile called Freeze "One of the most Christ-centered coaches" and one of the "Godliest coaches" they've ever met.
Ghea posted a picture of him and Freeze pregame while Ghea was visiting Auburn as a recruit, thanking him for "everything."
However, there were many members of the Auburn defense who seemed excited for Durkin to take over as the interim head coach, with players such as Xavier Atkins, Chris Murray, Robert Woodyard, Malik Blocton, and Jay Hardy all taking to their Instagram stories to show support for Durkin.
Blocton and Hardy each posted a headshot of Durkin with the song "AHHH HA" by rapper Lil Durk attached to the post.
Meanwhile, Atkins, Murray and Woodyard each posted an AI picture of Durkin with a grill and chain.
Unlike the defense, the offense mostly stayed silent on social media, with the only public posts at this time by offensive players being those by Myers and Ghea. With all the criticism heaped onto the offense in recent weeks by fans, media, and others, and the fact that group was most directly coached by Freeze, the lack of public statements should be understandable.