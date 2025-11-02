Hugh Freeze Breaks Silence After Auburn Firing
The Auburn Tigers fired head coach Hugh Freeze on Sunday after dropping to 1-5 in conference play with a 10-3 loss to Kentucky.
According to a release from John Cohen and the athletics department, defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Freeze issued a “goodbye” statement on his social media accounts early Sunday evening as his last farewell to the Auburn Family, highlighting his appreciation for his time on the Plains and requesting support of the team as Durkin leads the Tigers through their last three games of 2025.
Here is Freeze’s full statement in his own words:
“As I reflect on my time here at Auburn, I’m filled with gratitude and humility. Serving as the head football coach at this incredible university has been one of the greatest honors of my career. From the moment I arrived on The Plains, I felt the warmth, passion, and unwavering support that make Auburn truly special.
This community is built on tradition, integrity, and a deep love for one another – values that have guided me throughout my journey. Whether it was the roar of Jordan-Hare Stadium on a Saturday night, the quiet moments walking through campus, or the countless conversations with fans, alumni, and students, I’ve been reminded time and again of what it means to be part of the Auburn Family.
To our players – thank you for your commitment, your heart, and your belief in the process and fight that you have shown each week. Watching you grow as athletes and men has been the most rewarding part of this job.
To our staff – no one will ever know your tireless work behind the scenes but thank you for fighting for Auburn every day.
And to our fans – your passion fuels us. You’ve stood by us through every high and low, and your loyalty never wavers.
I humbly ask you to continue to fully support these student-athletes as they seek to finish the season strong under Coach Durkin’s leadership.
It’s my fervent belief that great days are ahead for the Auburn football program. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this chapter. I love this place, and I’ll carry the friendships with me always.
War Eagle and God Bless.”