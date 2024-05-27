Auburn Profile: Freshman Offensive Tackle Favour Edwin
While it is a blast to discuss a prospect like Cam Coleman, Auburn is unlikely to get him the football as often as it would prefer if pass protection is not good. Fortunately, Auburn's offensive tackle recruiting and pass protection is trending in the right direction.
After years of offensive tackle recruiting misses, the Tigers are adding one of the South’s best to its 2024 recruiting class. How Favour Edwin develops is vital to Auburn’s future success.
Size: 6-foot-6, 295 pounds
Location: McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian
Recruitment: His recruitment would come down to SEC programs Florida, Alabama, and Auburn. Edwin is coming to the Tigers after spurning numerous other scholarship offers as well.
Best Attributes: Sheer size; anyone meeting Edwin will likely notice his natural wing span. He fits the look of an SEC offensive tackle.
His ability to move laterally – such as a kick step or moving to the second level to block a linebacker – should be considered top-notch for his age. Plays through the whistle. Knee bender with natural athleticism that exceeds what most athletes Edwin’s size usually display.
Notes: Edwin comes from one of Georgia's most successful prep football programs. He’s no stranger to understanding team chemistry and winning.
2024 Expectation: Edwin should see playing time this fall. It would be great if he could play in four games to gain experience but keep his redshirt. Regardless, playing time will be critical for him in ascending the depth chart next spring after starting left tackle Percey Lewis departs for the NFL Draft.