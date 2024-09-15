Auburn QB Hank Brown had Successful 1st Start, Turns Sights to 'Dominate' Arkansas
The biggest storyline from Auburn’s 45-19 win over New Mexico was quarterback Hank Brown making his first collegiate start.
Head coach Hugh Freeze decided to make the change on Monday despite not informing Brown or Payton Thorne of that decision until later in the week.
Brown did not have ideal conditions for his first start, having to work with a wet playing surface and scattered showers throughout the game. However, Brown made the most of the opportunity, going 17-of-25 for 235 yards and four touchdowns and maybe most importantly, no interceptions.
Throughout stepping into the starting role, Brown has made it clear what kind of player he wants to be.
“As a leader, one thing that I always strive to do is just be a servant to my teammates,” Brown said after the game on Saturday. “However, they need my help. However, I can be there for them, but also at the same time, just motivating and encouraging them. That’s something that comes with time and throughout the offseason, just spending time with them and learning their story. Wherever they are and where and how they grew up. That’s obviously a big part of being a leader – just building relationships with teammates and growing alongside them.”
Brown had nothing but positive things to say about Payton Thorne after replacing him as Auburn’s starter.
“He’s been great,” Brown said of Thorne. “He’s awesome. He’s a leader. He does a great job of helping me out from an experience standpoint. We’ve been staying in communication and it’s been good.”
Despite the rainy conditions, Brown still had opportunities to put his arm strength on display, including a deep pass down the sideline to KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
“It’s a great feeling, no doubt,” Brown said. “Hearing the crowd roar, it’s just a surreal feeling, definitely just exciting getting that first long one in.”
Freeze confirmed after the game that Brown would get the nod again next week. Brown knows he still has work to do ahead of making his first SEC start.
“It’s encouraging, but I think I got a lot to build on from this week,” Brown said. “I love when the competition level is raised, that’s when I’m playing my best. I’m excited for SEC play and I’m excited to dominate Arkansas.”
Brown and the Tigers will take on Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN next week at Jordan-Hare Stadium.