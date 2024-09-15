Hank Brown Shines as Auburn Routs New Mexico
Auburn’s offense was effective on Saturday versus New Mexico in Hank Brown’s first start at quarterback. After a close game at the half, Auburn put up 28 second-half points to win 45-19.
Brown threw a touchdown on Auburn’s first three possessions of the second half as Auburn was able to pull away. The Tigers offense scored touchdowns on all of their possessions except for the last when they ran out the clock. For the game Brown completed 17-25 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.
In a close game coming out of the locker room, up just 17-13, Brown threw a strike to tight end Micah Riley for a three-yard touchdown on a rollout. On Auburn’s next possession Brown found Jarquez Hunter over the middle on a check down, and Hunter scored from 14 yards out. Near the start of the fourth quarter, Brown found tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, who outraced the Lobo defenders to score on a 26-yard touchdown reception.
Damari Alston scored around left end from 22 yards out with just under six minutes remaining in the game to make the score 45-19.
The only Auburn offensive possessions that didn’t go for touchdowns were in the second quarter.
New Mexico had a pair of leads in the first half. The Lobos scored a field goal on their opening possession, and after a Jeremiah Cobb 66-yard kickoff return the Tigers began their first series from the Lobos’ 32. On a first down from the 10, Brown found receiver Camden Brown over the middle for the score and a 7-3 lead for Auburn.
New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier gave the Auburn defense a tough time all night with his escape ability. When the Tigers were able to get pressure, Dampier was able to get out of the pocket. Several times he extended plays and took advantage of a busted coverage down field.
Running back NaQuari Rogers scored from three yards out as the Lobos reclaimed the lead at 10-7, but Brown led Auburn to another touchdown on the Tigers’ second possession. He threw a perfect pass versus single coverage down the sideline for a 50-yard gain to KeAndre Lambert Smith to get into the red zone. Hunter carried it in four plays later to put Auburn ahead 14-10.
On consecutive possessions in the second quarter the Lobos forced an Auburn field goal inside the five-yard line, forced a punt, then stripped and recovered a fumble by Auburn running back Damari Alston. Auburn led 17-13 at the half, but was outgained 293 to 236 at that point.
Dampier had 203 passing yards in the first half and finished with 291.
The Auburn defense didn’t record a sack or tackle for loss until the final minute of the third quarter. Similar to last week versus California, the Auburn defense played much better in the second half than the first.
The Auburn offense committed itself to the run for the first time this season as Hunter surpassed his career high of 19 rushes in a game. He carried 20 times for 152 yards with one touchdown rush. Alston had 10 rushes for 80 yards and a score.