Auburn Receives Expert Prediction to Flip 4-Star DL
Corey Wells is a name those who are plugged in with Auburn recruiting will have heard a lot recently. He and his brother, Chris, were in attendance for the Auburn home opener against Ball State. Reportedly, they were impressed, as top recruiting analysts have officially logged predictions for him to flip from Texas.
Wells, a 6-foot-5, 320-pounder, is a force to be reckoned with, which is likely what drew top teams like Texas and Ole Miss to him. A versatile defender, his sheer strength and power are enough to overwhelm even the strongest of offensive linemen– he’s clearly well-suited for the SEC.
Cooper Petagna, a 247Sports recruiting analyst, described Wells as a “3-4 defensive lineman primarily positioned as a nose tackle that wins with brute force and above average play strength at the point of attack.”
“Hovering around 6-foot-5 and 300-pounds, the Mississippi native utilizes his size, length and power exceptionally well,” he continued, “out-leveraging opposing offensive linemen consistently off the line of scrimmage.”
He has room to develop, though; Petagna describes his movement skills as “still somewhat raw,” meaning he has more than enough talent, he just needs the right program to take his abilities from raw to expert-level.
Auburn certainly has a great program for Wells’ development. Defense has been one of the strong suits under head coach Hugh Freeze, so perhaps that could be part of the pitch that lands him.
Auburn’s 2026 class still leaves a lot to be desired, as it stands currently 33rd in the nation, a far cry from the top-10 classes Hugh Freeze has made standard at Auburn. With Wells, though, that could change very quickly– the Tigers will just have to sway him from the Longhorns first.