Auburn Receives Prediction to Land No. 2 Quarterback in 2027 Class

The Auburn Tigers have built a trend of landing top quarterback talent every couple of years, and Alex Golesh may just be no exception to that rule. Gus Malzahn landed Bo Nix, Hugh Freeze scored Deuce Knight and now Alex Golesh is trending for the No. 2 quarterback in the 2027 class, Israel Abrams.

This prediction came courtesy of Steve Wiltfong following Abrams’ trip to the Plains for the university’s annual Junior Day.

“I had an old Rivals Prediction on Iowa State for Abrams prior to Matt Campbell leaving for the post at Penn State,” Wiltfong said. “Heading into spring in what is still a very fluid process, I’m moving my forecast to Auburn.”

Abrams, the 22nd-ranked prospect in his class, the No. 1 prospect from Illinois, and the No. 2 quarterback overall, was in Auburn on Sunday and seemed to like what he experienced, especially with Alex Golesh.

“I just think talking to Coach Golesh over time, getting to know him and his family, I feel like that’s a type of man I want to be coached under,” Abrams said. “He has the same values my dad has, so that obviously translates over and that’s someone you want to play for.”

Abrams’ father, Damion, also had high praise for the Plains, stating that “We love Auburn.”

Abrams would be a massive pickup for the 2027 Auburn class, which currently consists of a single three-star tight end, for a multitude of reasons. For one, he could prove to be a catalyst in further recruiting, as offensive stars typically flock to programs in which they have a quarterback to develop with.

Additionally, his true freshman season is set to be the year after Byrum Brown is set to enter the NFL Draft, so he’d be competing with mostly other newcomers. Auburn is entering its third straight year with a unique quarterback room, so Abrams could be the beginning of a new era of four-year Tigers.

Between the big names mentioned at quarterback earlier, Bo Nix and Deuce Knight, neither truly came to fruition when at Auburn. With Golesh at the helm, however, things could change very quickly, and Abrams could be the next in a line of legendary Auburn quarterbacks, including Cam Newton, Jason Campbell and Pat Sullivan.

