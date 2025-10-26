Auburn's Defense Continues to Dominate
The Auburn Tigers (4-5) defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6), 33-24, earning its first SEC win of the season. The Auburn offense made a change at quarterback, but the Auburn defense didn’t change a thing, and dominated the Razorback’s offense for the majority of the game.
The defensive player of the game without a doubt goes to Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins. Atkins performed the same way he has all season, flying sideline to sideline and making plays.
Atkins had 13 total tackles, nine of which were solo, two sacks and four tackles for loss. Not to mention, Atkins also had a forced fumble with 8:44 left in the game which put the Auburn offense in great field position. So far this season, Atkins has six sacks as a middle linebacker.
Xavier Atkins tallied a career-high 13 tackles, marking the most by an Auburn player since Owen Pappoe had 16 tackles vs. Ole Miss on Oct. 15, 2022. Atkins has led the team or tied for the team lead in tackles in all five SEC games, totaling 49 tackles in five league games (9.8 tackles per game).
He matched a career-high with four tackles for loss and recorded his sixth and seventh sacks of the season, marking his third game this year with two sacks. Atkins has accounted for two of the four four-tackles-for-loss games in the SEC this season and has 13.0 TFL on the year, the most for an underclassman since Nick Coe had 13.5 in 2018; most by an inside LB since DeShaun Davis had 15.0 in 2018
Playing on the outside, Rashawn Pleasant also had himself a day. Pleasant intercepted Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green not once, but twice in the game with one of them being a pick-six. This was Pleasant's first time finding the endzone since Auburn's Week 1 matchup against the Baylor Bears, where he returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Safety Kensley Louidor-Faustin was also able to get an interception at the end of the game to ice the game, bringing the total number of takeaways but the Auburn defense to four.
The Auburn defense did have a rough 2nd quarter, giving up explosive plays and allowing the Razorbacks to score 21 points in the second quarter alone, going into the halftime trailing the Razorbacks, 21-10.
From that point on, Auburn's defense dominated. Defensive coordinator DJ Durkin made his halftime adjustments and only allowed three points in the second half and the Auburn offense was able to score 16 points in the second half.
The Arkansas offense came into this game averaging 37.1 points per game and being ranked the fourth overall offense in the entire country, averaging 513.7 yards per game. But the Auburn defense had something else in mind.
The Tigers defense only allowed 331 total yards to the Razorbacks, including holding them to only 23 rushing yards for the entire game. The 472 rushing yards allowed through five SEC games are the fewest since 2005 (471).
Auburn will now turn the page on this week and begin prepping for the Kentucky Wildcats next Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium.