Auburn's Most Interesting Scheduling Partnership as SEC-Big 10 Rumors Continue
As the SEC spring meetings come to a close, one talking point that was brought up was the eight-game SEC conference schedule. It appears that instead of adding a ninth game to the schedule, which was floated around last season, there are talks of having a non-conference partnership with the Big 10.
While the discussions are in their infancy, it wouldn’t be the craziest thing in the world.
Teams would play a home-and-home series against a team from the other conference. Whether they play another team after that series or continue to play indefinitely is unknown, but it would be something to watch. So, the real question is who would the Auburn Tigers play in the Big 10?
Despite the many appearances in several bowls that are SEC-Big 10 matchups, Auburn has never faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes are known much more for their defensive prowess, while the Tigers will be significantly better offensively after the transfers they acquired this past offseason. In what seems like a competitive matchup every single time they would take the field, this would be a great partnership in the future should it ever come true.
Another positive between the two teams would be the two team’s traditions. Iowa’s “Hawkeye Wave” is one of the best traditions in all of the nation. The Tigers have their own storied traditions with the “Flight of the War Eagle” and and the “Tiger Walk”.
Whether anything actually comes of these rumours or it is just smoke, it would be really interesting to see some of the matchups come to fruition in the regular season before the College Football Playoff.