Auburn Star Linebacker Announces Return for 2026 Season

In a time span of frequent departures, undesirable transfer portal news, and roster turnover, the Auburn Tigers have received great news regarding one of their best players.

Sophomore linebacker Xavier Atkins is set to return to Auburn for his junior season in 2026, he announced via X on Wednesday. Atkins is the first Tiger to announce his return after new head coach Alex Golesh took over the program.

“Let’s Run it back #WDE,” Atkins wrote in his X post.

Although refreshing and exciting, this shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, as Atkins spoke on his future after Auburn’s loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

"Totally, 100 percent," Atkins said on whether he will return to Auburn next season. "I love it here. I feel like this is home. So I don't really see myself going anywhere at all."

"100%. I love it here. I feel like this is home." pic.twitter.com/uNpkKYWwyY — The Barn (@TheBarn_Auburn) November 30, 2025

Atkins was undoubtedly one of Auburn’s most impressive players in 2025, and there’s definitely a strong argument that he stood as the Tigers’ top newcomer. He transferred from LSU last offseason after playing a minimal role for the Bayou Bengals in 2024, but his fresh start and new opportunity at Auburn propelled him to a breakout sophomore campaign in the orange and blue.

The Houston, Tex., native finished with 84 total tackles, good for fourth in the SEC, and led the league in tackles for loss with 17. He also posted nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception, which came in the fourth quarter in Auburn’s 16-10 loss at Texas A&M to put the Tigers’ offense in position to eventually cut the Aggie lead to six.

His monster season earned him a plethora of postseason awards and recognition, including FWAA All-American, Walter Camp Second-Team All-American, and First Team All-SEC honors. Atkins became the first Auburn player to be recognized as an All-American since Derrick Brown in 2019, and the first linebacker since Karlos Dansby in 2003.

This is a massive win for Golesh and defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, as they are officially retaining their top defensive performer from a year ago. And in an age of NIL, transfer portal, and clear tampering, there were almost certainly schools that reached out to Atkins to try and lure him away from Auburn. However, Atkins chose to stay loyal to the Tigers, which is big with two other elite defenders, cornerback Jay Crawford and defensive tackle Malik Blocton, recently announcing their intention to enter the transfer portal.

Additionally, Auburn’s linebacker room looks to be one of its biggest strengths heading into 2026, assuming the staff can retain the current roster, of course.

Atkins, Elijah Melendez, Robert Woodyard Jr., Bryce Deas, and Demarcus Riddick make up the Tigers’ linebacker room as of right now, with four-star Shadarius Toodle, three-star Adam Balogoun-Ali, and three-star Chris Wells recently signing with Auburn on Early Signing Day a couple of weeks ago.