Auburn's Tight Ends Flying Under the Radar
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze addressed many topics during SEC Media Day including the under the radar players that he expects to contribute to the success of this season. Under the radar players are invaluable as most people will never know their names because of their abilities to do whatever it takes for the team to win.
The Auburn tight ends Rivaldo Fairweather, Luke Deal, and Brandon Frazier each fall into the category of unsung heroes with the Tigers.
Fairweather was one of the players spotlighted by Freeze. Fairweather had 38 receptions along with 394 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season. Despite the good work, he wasn't listed among the All-SEC teams at SEC Media days.
Freeze praised Fairweather's versatility and how he can use him in a variety of way.
“Rivaldo is very talented. We'll use him in a lot of different ways, 12 personnel, make it look like 11. 11 personnel, make it look like it's 10 personnel," said Freeze. "We'll flex him out, move him all over the place. He has great catch radius and really good ball skills. I think he's flying under the radar also. I think he's a very, very talented player, probably one of the better tight ends in this league."
Luke Deal is the old man of the group. He's a sixth-year player who does the dirty work.
Deal's leadership is huge for Tigers as he plays a major role as a blocking tight end. He creates key holes for running backs to run throughout the game.
Frazier is the perfect red zone target as he is listed at 6’7 on the depth chart. Of his seven catches in 2023, two went for touchdowns.
Every team needs key role players to do the dirty work on a team. Despite the consistent performances of the tight end, it often goes unnoticed due to the flashy play of the star players. Their adaptability and willingness to fill in wherever needed make them an invaluable asset to the team.