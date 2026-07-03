Auburn’s Xavier Atkins Horrifically Snubbed in Pro Football Focus’ Top 50 Players

The Auburn Tigers have found a gem in Xavier Atkins, who was, without a doubt, the Tigers’ defensive MVP last year, with a strong case for overall MVP.

Pro Football Focus seemed to concur, as Atkins’ 91.7 rating was the best among linebackers in 2025, and yet, somehow, Atkins has been left off their top 50 players heading into 2026.

That is not to say PFF ignored linebackers entirely–in fact, they listed three within the top-10, all of whom had 2025 grades lower than Atkins’. Their highest-ranked linebacker heading into 2026, Notre Dame’s Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, was ranked with an 89.7 grade in 2025.

Viliamu-Asa recorded a respectable 48 tackles and 35 solo tackles in 2025 with the Irish, as well as a sack, an interception and a fumble return. Sure, he is a top-level piece for the Irish, but Atkins’ 84 tackles, 60 solo tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble return and an interception dwarf his production, with the added bonus of Atkins playing in the SEC.

Other linebackers represented on this list include Texas Tech’s Austin Romaine, who recorded 66 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, 0.5 sacks and an interception on his way to a 76.5 2025 grade with Kansas State. PFF focuses heavily on his chances to replace Jacob Rodriguez’s production, which is likely a large reason he is represented on this list.

Finally, Texas’ Rasheem Biles made the list with an 83.7 2025 grade, which he earned for a season that included a staggering 100 tackles but only 39 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. If there was any linebacker on this list that could give Atkins a run for his money, or at least have a justified reason to be on this list instead of Atkins, it is Biles.

That does not excuse the complete and total omission of Atkins, who is poised for an even more dominant junior season now that he has found his footing in the SEC. Keep in mind, Atkins’ stellar 2025 season was his first-ever season with full starting time, and he is still a developing piece that has much more to offer the Tigers in the coming seasons.

Atkins will almost surely use this snub as motivation as he begins to prepare for a 2026 season that could make or break his NFL hopes, but if he is able to produce at anything even remotely reminiscent of the level he was at in 2025, he will surely find his way back onto the most valuable player lists before long.

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