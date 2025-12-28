Auburn Scoops Up Former Blue Chip Michigan Commit

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers have landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Brady Marchese, a former Michigan Wolverines signee who was released from his letter of commitment from the Wolverines.

🚨BREAKING🚨 4-star WR Brady Marchese has committed to Auburn🦅



Marchese was recently released from his Michigan signing.



Read: https://t.co/sXKSNi4idY pic.twitter.com/STaacnOchs — Rivals (@Rivals) December 28, 2025

Marchese is a 6-foot-1 wide receiver from Cartersville, Georgia. He was originally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs for six months, and decommitted from the Bulldogs on December 4th, 2026, during the early national signing day period.

Marchese then flipped his commitment to the Wolverines and signed his letter of intent the same day. But with the firing of former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, he was released from his letter of intent. And now, Marchese is set to become an Auburn Tiger.

Auburn adds a much-needed wide receiver to its 2026 recruiting class, as many of its current wide receivers are expected to enter the transfer portal, which opens in less than a week on January 2, 2026. Auburn is set to lose wide receivers Malcolm Simmons, Cam’Ron King, Horatio Fields, and Perry Thompson to the transfer portal.

With Auburn losing all these receivers to the transfer portal, it leaves many spots needing to be filled in the Auburn receiver room. Wide receivers Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton have not officially announced what their upcoming plans are for next season, which leaves two question marks for next season. Coleman has the options of returning to Auburn or entering the transfer portal.

Singleton has the option to enter the transfer portal, return to Auburn, or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Singleton entered last season as a highly rated wide receiver with a high draft stock. But after a rather slow season, he could possibly return for another season. Thus far, there has been no indication of what either receiver will do.

Marchese will join Brian Williams Jr. and Deshawn Spencer as the only wide receivers signed thus far into the 2026 recruiting cycle. The 2026 Auburn recruiting class now jumps into the 29th overall recruiting class in the country, a large jump from where it was when new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh was hired, and many Auburn commits decommitted, which is normal when a new head coach is hired at a program.

Despite a lot of Auburn wide receivers entering the transfer portal, there is still plenty of time for Auburn to sign other wide receivers to boost the room. There are plenty of available wide receivers in the transfer portal available for the Tigers to bring in veteran receivers alongside (should they return) Coleman and Singleton.

