Auburn Lands First Defensive Commit of 2027 Class with No. 1 Recruit in Alabama

The Auburn Tigers are now up to two commitments in its 2027 recruiting class with Hueytown (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore on Thursday pledging to the program. Moore is the Tigers' first defensive commit of the class and joins Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage three-star tight end Trae Proctor in the class.

Moore (6-4, 280 pounds) is rated as the No. 5 defensive lineman, No. 52 overall and No. 1 in-state recruit in the class of 2027 by Rivals.

"All glory to god,im staying home WAR DAMN EAGLE," Moore tweeted shortly after Rivals' Hayes Fawcett's initial report.

Auburn, with retained defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams headlining its efforts, beat out Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Texas for the in-state talent. Moore's commitment to the Tigers also does not come as a surprise after naming Auburn his top school on Feb. 1 shortly after a visit to the campus.

"Oh my God, Coach Golesh, AG, that’s my guy right there," Moore said, via 247 Sports' Christian Clemente. "We just built a relationship very quickly. We bonded very quickly."

Moore's commitment is also a big step towards a promise made by Golesh to "have a giant footprint in this 250-mile radius around campus."

"We’re going to recruit this 250-mile radius harder than anybody in the entire country," he said in his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. "The high school football within these 250 miles is nothing short of elite. I’ve been in this part of the country for a long time. I’ve recruited this part of the country for a long time. Our staff, as it all comes together, is going to have a giant footprint in this 250-mile radius around campus. We’re going to identify, we’re going to recruit, we’re going to attack, and we’re going to bring those guys right here to the Plains.

"We’re going to develop as hard as anybody ever has. The investment that has been made by the administration to go and attack every single part of recruiting is phenomenal - nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain and develop the best talent there is in the entire country."

