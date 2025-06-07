Auburn Senior OL Jeremiah Wright Confident Heading into 2025
When you haven't posted more than seven wins in a season since 2019, it's understandable that the 2025 Auburn Tigers could be looked at from the outside with a bit of skepticism.
Wins in consecutive recruitment cycles have always been circled by head coach Hugh Freeze as being the key to returning Auburn to the nation’s elite. Freeze has done that, and now it’s time to get it done on the field.
Sixth-year senior tackle Jeremiah Wright is telling Tigers fans to have plenty of faith in what this group can do in 2025 under the leadership of Freeze.
"There may be a feeling outside our complex, but I can tell you there's a much different feeling inside our complex, what we're working toward and what Coach Freeze is building," Wright declared, via ESPN’s Chris Low. "We're a lot closer than people think to getting Auburn back to where it's supposed to be, and that's winning championships."
Ironically enough, Wright has probably suffered the most during his elongated, but ultimately success starved stay down on the Plains.
"Four different coaches, Covid, quarantines, a torn ACL, some ups, but a lot of downs, too many downs," Wright mused. "It's taken a lot of patience."
Therefore, when you hear such an old head suddenly talking about delivering on championship ambitions, it serves to get you thinking about whether or not a dramatic turnaround is possible in 2025.
While Wright isn’t holding back when it comes to expectations his final year on The Plains, Freeze has toned down the rhetoric in what he hopes is not his last season at Auburn.
"I don't get into that. You never know, injuries and the way the ball bounces and all of that. But there should be an improvement made of us being able to be better in those critical situations that cost us some games last year," Freeze confessed recently at SEC spring meetings. "Heck, this league's hard, as you know. That's why you don't put a benchmark on yourself. You have no idea what's going to go on at every one of these programs, and even the health of your own team and stuff. So, I don't put benchmarks on it, but we should be in every game."
Talk is cheap in June, and what Wright said won’t win or lose games in September, but it’s clear he’s feeling good heading into 2025.