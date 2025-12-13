Auburn Offensive Lineman Declares for 2026 NFL Draft

In a season of many departures from the program, the Auburn Tigers will lose one of their top offensive lineman in 2026 – but not because of the transfer portal.

Senior offensive guard Jeremiah Wright has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, he announced on social media on Saturday afternoon. He started at right guard for the last two seasons for the Tigers.

“Dear Auburn Family,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you for shaping me into a better person. Not only have you showered me with love and support, but memories that will last for a lifetime. The amount of love you’ve given me is unmatched. I will always look back on my journey and reflect on how much I’ve grown here.

“Special thanks to Coach Gus [Malzahn] and his staff for believing in me and my potential to perform on the collegiate level,” Wright added.

Wright spent six years on the Plains, but didn’t see legitimate playing time until the 2022 season. He originally committed to Auburn two regimes ago under former head coach Gus Malzahn as a class of 2020 recruit out of high school, meaning he endured two coaching changes and three different staffs throughout his time at Auburn.

“To my coaches – Thank you for pushing me each and every day. Without your guidance, this journey would’ve been much harder to navigate. The amount of love you’ve given me and my family will forever be appreciated,” he continued.

Wright had experienced a roller coaster of a journey throughout his six years as a Tiger, as he went through multiple injuries and switched positions a couple of times. The Selma, Ala., native was rated as a three-star offensive tackle out of high school, according to 247Sports, and he ranked as a top-30 prospect from the state of Alabama.

He converted from offensive tackle to defensive tackle after arriving on the Plains, with his first action coming against South Carolina in 2020. Fast forward two years and a torn ACL later, Wright switched back to the offensive side of the football, serving as Auburn’s backup left guard in 2022.

In 2024 and 2025, Wright started all 12 games both years for the Tigers at right guard, notching 24 consecutive starts and 53 games in which he has seen the field. He totaled a 68.3 performance grade from Pro Football Focus, and also recorded a team-leading 33 knockdown blocks.