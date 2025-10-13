Auburn Starting RB Dismissed from Team, Hugh Freeze Confirms
AUBURN, Ala.-- After three-straight losses to begin SEC play, the Auburn Tigers have seen its first midseason roster departure.
Running back Damari Alston has left the team after only playing in four of Auburn's six games this season, head coach Hugh Freeze confirmed on Monday.
Freeze said Alston, who was a captain on the team, "failed to meet the expectations and standard of our program," but did not go into further details.
Since Alston has played just four games this season after not redshirting in any of his previous three seasons, Alston will save a year of eligibility as he looks for a new home for his final collegiate season next year.
A career backup heading into this season, Alston emerged as Auburn's starter after sitting behind Jarquez Hunter.
“This year is my last year, first year starting,” he said. “It seems like the perfect situation, like I’m supposed to be here. It’s worth the wait. I’m just ready to do some big things this year.”
The season, though, was clearly below Alston’s expectations for his first year in the starting role for the Tigers. He’s missed two games due to injury, but in the four games he has played, he’s carried the ball 32 times for just 128 yards and a lone touchdown.
Auburn, despite a strong start to the season, is now 3-3 following three straight losses to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Georgia. Freeze's comments following the Georgia game were far from confident.
“I think it’s very clear that we find ways to not win football games,” he said. “And that’s what has got to change.”
Additionally, Auburn hasn’t particularly leaned on the running game this season, which may also play into Alston's decision to leave the team. A senior, the Atlanta native has under a thousand rushing yards in his career, and was likely hoping to end up on draft boards, but he’s not seen sufficient production to prove himself to scouts while at Auburn.
Freeze's own job security has been a recent topic of discussion following Auburn's three losses this season. With change for the program seeing more realistic by the week, the Tigers could see a mass exodus of its roster at the end of the season.
However, new NCAA rules prevent players from entering the portal as soon as a coach is fired, instead forcing them to wait until a new coach his hired to officially enter. Still, a player can technically leave a team if they want, as Alston did.