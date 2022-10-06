Auburn tabs Jeff Whitehead Senior Associate AD for Compliance

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn has named Jeff Whitehead its Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance, Interim Athletics Director Rich McGlynn announced Thursday. Whitehead more than a decade of experience in compliance, including the last eight years at the University of South Carolina, where he was the Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Services since 2018.

In his role as Associate AD at South Carolina, he served as the primary liaison overseeing the operations of the Office of Compliance Services, as well as providing legislative interpretations to coaches and staff. He served as the primary compliance liaison for the football and men’s basketball teams, while assisting with all other varsity sports.

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Jeff’s caliber joining our staff here at Auburn,” McGlynn said. “Jeff has a decade of experience in compliance at Southeastern Conference institutions and has great relationship at the conference office and among the peers in our league. Jeff is going to not only make Auburn’s compliance office stronger but will be a great fit with our athletic department staff.”

Whitehead served in numerous capacities at South Carolina. Prior to his time as Associate AD, he was an Assistant Athletics Director for Compliance Services for one year, an Associate Director for two and was an Assistant Director upon with his arrival in Columbia in April 2014.

In those various roles, Whitehead had responsibilities in monitoring the institution’s recruiting efforts, waiver and violation reporting, as well as oversight of the department’s intern and extern program. Additionally, he served as the compliance liaison for the baseball, women’s basketball, beach volleyball, volleyball, swimming and diving, and softball programs.

“I want to thank Rich McGlynn, Djenane Paul, and Joy Vrbka for this amazing opportunity,” Whitehead said. “I am honored to be joining the team at Auburn and look forward to contributing to and continuing the established success of Auburn Athletics. My family and I are excited to return to the state of Alabama and get settled here on the Plains.”

From July 2011 until his arrival in Columbia, Whitehead worked as the Compliance Coordinator at Troy University in Troy, Alabama. While at Troy, he was responsible for many facets of the compliance office, including reporting and submitting the Annual Progress Rate (APR) and Graduation Success Rate (GSR), administering the institution’s NLI process, management of initial eligibility issues, as well as monitoring Bylaws 11, 13, 15, and 17.

Prior to Troy, Whitehead served one year as a graduate assistant in the Athletics Compliance Office at the University of Central Florida while earning his master’s degree in 2011. A native of Orlando, Florida, Whitehead earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Florida in 2006. Whitehead and his wife, Claudia, have one son, Cameron.

This is a release from Auburn Athletics.

