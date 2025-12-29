Auburn Taking Major Loss as Star WR Intends to Transfer

AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn Tigers star wide receiver Cam Coleman will enter the NCAA transfer portal, which is set to open on Jan. 2. Coleman will be the third wide receiver of the “Freeze Four” to enter the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3 receiver has been one of the most productive playmakers on the Tigers’ roster for two seasons.

BREAKING: Auburn star WR Cam Coleman is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



Through 2 seasons he’s totaled 1,306 yards and 13 TDs



Coleman immediately becomes the Top WR in the portalhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/Rq18A5Oh7J — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 29, 2025

Coleman, a former five-star recruit out of Phenix City, Alabama, and one of the top receivers in the country during the 2024 recruiting class, has already shown the potential talent needed to draw attention from NFL scouts. During his time at Auburn, he has demonstrated that he is a big-play threat, possessing speed, size, and incredible athleticism. Coleman was originally committed to the Texas A&M Aggies before flipping to Auburn during the 2024 cycle.

The Auburn wide receiver core room is now very thin, to say the least. Wide receivers Malcolm Simmons, Perry Thompson, Horatio Fields, and now Coleman have all announced their intent to enter the transfer portal.

During Coleman’s time on the plains, he suffered from a lack of consistent quarterback play. Despite this, Coleman was still able to tally 1,306 career receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

A change in leadership often leads to rosters being scrapped and starting from scratch. New Auburn head coach Alex Golesh had a plan to retain much of the Auburn roster, but with former wide receiver coach Marcus Davis joining the Florida Gators.

Davis has been at Auburn since 2022 and was one of the main factors in recruiting Coleman and all of the wide receivers from the 2024 class. This class included Coleman, Thompson, Simmons, and Bryce Cain.

The Auburn offense struggled to find consistency in Coleman’s time on the Plains, but it was rarely his or any wide receiver’s fault. The offensive struggles often came from the quarterback or the offensive play-caller. Coleman will likely find a new home somewhere with a high-powered offense where he will consistently get the ball and have high team success.

Coleman will be one of, if not the most pursued, players in the transfer portal. Expect big-name schools such as Ohio State, Georgia, and even potentially Alabama to all throw their name in the hat to land the former five-star prospect.

Coleman also now leaves behind a void that could possibly never be filled the way it was. Coleman is the second-highest rated overall recruit in Auburn football history, according to 247 Sports. And now he is on the move to find a new home elsewhere.

